Kim Ji Won does not only swoon everyone with her ethereal beauty but also with her excellent acting skills that keep the audience coming back for more. With a commanding on-screen presence, the actress is able to pull off any role she takes up. In this listicle, we will discuss some of the best TV shows with Kim Ji Won which adequately showcases her range as an artist and performer.

From starting her career with a supporting role in The Heirs to being the showrunner of Queen of Tears, her journey has been long and incredible. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

9 Best Kim Ji Won shows

1. The Heirs

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won

Director: Kang Shin Hyo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Teen, Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2013

The plot of the show follows a group of elite high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and family pressures. Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang form an unlikely romance, complicated by their different social standings. Rachel Yoo played by Kim Ji Won, an heiress herself, is entangled in a love triangle, adding to the drama and tension among the characters.

2. Gap Dong

Cast: Yoon Sang Hyun, Kim Min Jung, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Won

Director: Jo Soo Won

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

Inspired by the real-life Hwaseong serial murders, the plot revolves around a detective, Ha Moo Yeom, who is determined to catch a killer from his past. Kim Ji Won plays Ma Ji Wool, a webtoon artist whose work draws from gruesome crimes, adding another layer of intrigue to the chilling investigation.

3. One Sunny Day

Cast: So Ji Sub, Kim Ji Won

Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan

Runtime: 10 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

The plot centers on a heartwarming romance that blooms unexpectedly on Jeju Island. So Ji Sub plays Ji Ho, a man recovering from a painful breakup, who travels to the island for work. There, he meets Kim Ji Won's character, a warm and optimistic woman who helps him rediscover joy and hope. Their serendipitous encounters lead to a tender love story set against the beautiful and serene backdrop of Jeju.

4. Descendants of the Sun

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Baek Sang Hoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Action, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

The popular K-drama tells the story of a special forces captain played by Song Joong Ki and a doctor portrayed by Song Hye Kyo who falls in love while stationed in a war-torn country. Kim Ji Won stars as First Lieutenant Yoon Myung Ju, whose forbidden romance with Sergeant Major Seo Dae Young provides a secondary but equally compelling love story.

5. Fight for My Way

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Lee Na Jeong

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

Fight My Way follows the lives of four friends struggling to achieve their dreams despite life's harsh realities. Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra both pursue their aspirations in mixed martial arts and broadcasting, respectively, while navigating the challenges of romance and friendship. Kim Ji Won takes up the role of Choi Ae Ra, adding variation to her portfolio and showcasing her ability to portray diverse and relatable personalities.

6. Arthdal Chronicles

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Vin

Director: Kim Won Suk

Runtime: 70-80 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Historical, Drama

Seasons: 3

Release Year: 2019

Arthdal Chronicles is a mythical epic set in the ancient land of Arth and the plot follows the power struggles and fateful encounters between various tribes. Kim Ji Won stars as Tan Ya, a shaman destined for greatness, whose journey intertwines with that of the warrior Eun Seom played by Song Joong Ki. This role Kim Ji Won takes up is extremely different from her usual ones, pushing boundaries with her performances.

7. Lovestruck in the City

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Won, Kim Min Seok, So Joo Yeon

Director: Park Shin Woo

Runtime: 30 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020-2021

The K-drama captures the lives and romantic entanglements of six young people living in urban Seoul. Park Jae Won played by Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun Oh experiences a passionate but fleeting romance, exploring themes of love and longing in the bustling cityscape.

8. My Liberation Notes

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Koo, Lee El

Director: Kim Seok Yoon

Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode

Genre: Slice of Life, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

Although underrated, this show is one of the best ones to release in recent years. The story delves into the mundane yet poignant lives of three siblings seeking meaning and fulfillment. Kim Ji Won plays Yeom Mi Jung, the youngest sibling who yearns to break free from her monotonous existence and find her own path, amidst family and societal pressures.

9. Queen of Tears

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won

Director: Jang Young Woo

Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Kim Ji Won received phenomenal recognition and popularity with her role in Queen of Tears as Hong Hae In alongside Kim Soo Hyun who plays the role of her husband. The plot of the show follows two individuals with completely different upbringings and family backgrounds who fall in love with each other. Eventually, their marriage started to face challenges. However, Hong Hae In suffers from a chronic disease, resulting in life-altering changes leading to drastic situations.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned TV shows with Kim Ji Won truly showcase the diverse roles she has played over the years and honed her skills efficiently. With Queen of Tears’ fame, the actress finally received the recognition she deserves which will further ascend her career forward. It is expected that she will take up more interesting roles and keep the audience excited.

