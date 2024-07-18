Did you know Kim Soo Hyun was supposed to star in Boys Over Flowers? Here's why popular K-drama actor was replaced

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the highest-paid K-drama actors in the industry. While the actor has played the main role in hit several dramas like Queen of Tears, It's Okay Not to Be Okay and more, there was a time when he was a rookie and had landed himself a part in Boys Over Flower. But the actor was replaced by Jung Eui Chul. Here is why.

Kim Soo Hyun was to play Lee Je Ha in Boys Over Flowers

Kim Soo Hyun was cast in the role of the model Lee Je Ha in the classic 2009 romance comedy Boys Over Flowers. But the actor was replaced during the first script reading session.

When the Queen of Tears star started reading his part, the director pointed out that he had wrongly interpreted the character. But Kim Soo Hyun didn't give up and asked for another chance which he was given. But even after giving it another try the director did not seem to like his interpretation.

Later he was told that he could no longer be a part of the series. Jung Eui Chul took on the role of Lee Je Ha.

Who is Jung Eui Chul?

Jung Eui Chul is a South Korean actor and model. He started off his career in 2005 with the drama Biscuit Teacher and Star Candy. The next year he also played the main role in the film 3 Colors Love Story. He has starred in various projects like Cheese in the Trap and Shut Up: Flower Boy Band. He has been inactive as an actor since 2016.

More about Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flower is a 2009 romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Son, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon. The drama is based on a Japanese comic and tells the story of Geum Jan Di who belongs to a poor family but gets an opportunity to be a part of a prestigious school for the wealthy. Here she meets the notorious F4 which consists of the most good-looking and most powerful future inheritors of big business.

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. His first appearance in a film was with Worst Friends in 2009. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun which was released in 2012. This was followed by a series of successful dramas like My Love From the Star, The Producers and more.

In 2017 October Kim Soo Hyun completed his mandatory military service and in 2020 returned with another hit It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The drama resonated with the global audience and added to Kim Soo Hyun's popularity even more. In 2022 he appeared in the thriller crime drama One Ordinary Day.

His latest release Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won earned him praises and compliments from fans all over. He has been confirmed to lead the upcoming black comedy Knock Off

