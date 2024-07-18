Kim Young Kwang to join Lee Young Ae in Eun Soo’s Good Day by The King's Affection director in art teacher's role; report

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Young Ae are all set for their upcoming collaboration. According to recent reports, the two talented actors have been confirmed as the leads for the new drama Eun Soo’s Good Day, which depicts a drug sales-related story. Adding to the excitement, it will helmed by the director of The King’s Affection and the writer of Cheese in the Trap.

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Young Ae team up to lead Eun Soo's Good Day

On July 18, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Kim Young Kwang and Lee Young Ae have been confirmed as the leads for Eun Soo’s Good Day. In the drama, Kim Young Kwang will play Lee Kyung, a man with dual face and a dangerous side hustle at night.

Lee Young Ae will transform into Kang Eun Soo, an ordinary housewife who turns to a life of crime to pay the medical bills for her terminally ill husband. It will be interesting to see how the two actors connect with each other on-screen, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

More about The King's Affection's director's new drama Eun Soo's Good Day

Eun Soo’s Good Day is an upcoming drama depicting the story of people involved in drug sales. The female protagonist Kang Eun Soo ( to be played by Lee Young Ae) is an ordinary housewife who jumps into a dangerous profession while struggling to pay the medical bills for her terminally ill husband. She starts selling drugs worth hundreds of billions of won that she finds.

While doing so, she crosses paths with Lee Kyung. He is a well-rounded art instructor by the day with perfect looks, personality, and wealth. But when night falls, he transforms into a peddler who sells drugs to rich children hanging out at a famous club in Gangnam. After the duo meet each other, they team up to sell drugs and experience unexpected incidents along the way.

Eun Soo’s Good Day will be helmed by Song Hyun Wook, the director of The King’s Affection, The Beauty Inside, The Golden Spoon, The Midnight Studio, and more. popular K-dramas. He has also directed tvN’s upcoming drama Serendipity’s Embrace starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop. The screenplay for Eun Soo’s Good Day has been penned by Jeon Young Shin, known for Cheese in the Trap.

