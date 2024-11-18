Kim Jung Hyun ‘positively considering’ next role in romance drama A Hundred Memories with Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun

Kim Jung Hyun is reportedly gearing up for his next big role. The actor has received an offer to star in A Hundred Memories, an upcoming romance drama that will be helmed by PD Kim Sang Ho, known for Thirty-Nine. Previously, it was reported that Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun would be starring as the leads of this upcoming drama.

On November 18, Korean media outlets reported that Kim Jung Hyun had received a casting offer for A Hundred Memories. His agency confirmed the reports and revealed that he is currently positively considering his appearance. If he confirms, he will be seen as a third-generation chaebol who is attending a prestigious law school in Seoul.

Previously, Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun were reported to star as the lead characters in this drama. If the casting is finalized, viewers will be able to witness an exciting synergy between the actresses and Kim Jung Hyun.

A Hundred Memories is a period romance drama that narrates the stories of two women working as bus guides in the 1980s. From their friendship, and struggles to entangled love stories, the drama promises a unique plot that is bound to spark intrigue.

Apart from Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun, previously it was reported that Heo Nam Joon and Lee Won Jung will also be starring in this drama. A Hundred Memories is being helmed by PD Kim Sang Ho, known for directing Son Ye Jin starrer Thirty-Nine. On the other hand, writer Yang Hee Seung, celebrated for tvN’s Crash Course in Romance is in charge of the screenplay. Following the pre-production and casting, the team will begin filming early next year.

Kim Jung Hyun recently made his TV comeback with a lead role in KBS drama Iron Family. Since making his drama debut with Jealousy Incarnate to rising to explosive fame with Mr. Queen, the actor has set a strong foothold with his versatile talents. Some of his other best works are School 2017, Kokdu: Season of Deity, Crash Landing on You, Welcome to Waikiki, Dinner Mate, and Time, among others.

