Lee Jin Wook and Hyeri are in talks to lead upcoming legal drama Esquire; to start filming in March 2025

Will we finally see Hyeri and Lee Jin Wook together on screen? As per the latest reports, the two are currently discussing their appearance in Esquire. If they confirm, they will be leading this upcoming legal drama which will be helmed by the director Kim Jae Hong, known for Flex X Cop.

On November 18, Korean media outlets reported that Lee Jin Wook and Hyeri are currently positively considering their lead roles in the upcoming legal drama Esquire. It will revolve around the story of lawyers working in a large law firm and the many lawsuits they are dealing with.

Anticipation runs high to see what kind of lawyers the two lead actors will be playing in this upcoming drama. In particular, if both confirm, this will be Lee Jin Wook and Hyeri’s first on-screen collaboration. Fans are eagerly looking forward to their chemistry.

Meanwhile, Esquire will be directed by PD Kim Jae Hong, who is known for the SBS drama Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun. The drama is now slated to commence filming in March 2025 and is in talks to broadcast on JTBC. It will be produced by BA Entertainment.

On the work front, both of these actors have been showing phenomenal performances. Lee Jin Wook recently received a lot of attention with his role in Dear Hyeri. His chemistry with Shin Hye Sun in this drama became a hot topic. On the other hand, he also recently returned with his role in Netflix drama Sweet Home 3, once again captivating the viewers with his strong screen presence. He is now gearing up to make his Squid Game debut with the upcoming second season.

Hyeri has recently made her big-screen comeback with the sports film Victory. As the protagonist, she showed an exceptional range of her acting skills in this film. Her previous works also boast her incredible talents. From debuting as a K-pop idol with Girl’s Day to solidifying her status as an actress with Reply 1998, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Moonshine, and more, she has come a long way. As she is considering her first lawyer role since her debut, fas are eagerly waiting to see the magic unfold on screen.

