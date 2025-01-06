Kim Jung Hyun to leave Story J Company after 4-year contract ends in March; on lookout for new agency

Kim Jung Hyun is getting ready to take a new step in his career. According to the latest updates, the actor has decided to part ways with his current agency after the contract ending in March. He will become a free agent and look for a new agency to continue the next chapter of his career.

On January 6, K-media outlet My Daily reported that Kim Jung Hyun will conclude his 4-year-long contract with Story J Company in March. Both parties have reached the decision amicably after much discussion.

According to an entertainment insider, the actor has been reportedly meeting with various agencies to choose his next home. Although, he took a short break a few years ago due to health issues, recently, he has been steadily working to build his filmography. So, he is actively looking for a new agency to join and further focus on his career.

"There have been discussions in the industry about which agency he might join," the insider added. After he becomes a free agent in March, there will be much attention paid to his next step.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung Hyun recently made headlines with his acceptance speech at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards. Taking the mic he said, "I have been carrying a heavy heart while working all these years. I really wanted to apologize."

Although he didn't mention anyone's name, many speculated that his apology was directed towards Seohyun, who was also present on the same stage as the MC.

6 years back, a controversy emerged when many noticed Kim Jung Hyun's alleged rude behavior towards the SNSD member during the press conference for their drama Time. Later, when it was revealed that his ex-girlfriend Seo Ye Ji allegedly instructed him not to have skinships or romantic scenes with other actresses, many figured out the situation.

However, an apology from the actor was still expected and it didn't arrive until six years later. After his KBS Drama Awards appearance, Kim Jung Hyun was criticized for his delayed response. However, his agency released a statement clarifying that his speech wasn't directed towards anyone. The K-drama star just wanted to apologize for his past immature behavior.

