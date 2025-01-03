'Not directed...': Kim Jung Hyun's agency comments on actor's alleged apology to Time co-star Seohyun for past behavior

The alleged tension between Kim Jung Hyun and Seohyun resurfaced after the Mr. Queen actor's speech at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards. Taking the mic, he apologized for his past behavior and many thought it was directed towards the SNSD member. They starred as co-actors in the 2018 drama Time and during the promotions, Kim Jung Hyun was seen allegedly acting cold towards the actress.

Amid the resurfaced controversy, his agency provided clarification for his speech. Story J Company stated, "It is true that Kim Jung Hyun apologized during his acceptance speech by mentioning his past behavior. However, it was not directed towards a specific target. It was an apology for his overall immature behavior."

For the unversed, during his acceptance speech at the pre-recording of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards, the Crash Landing on You actor stated, "I have carried a heavy heart while continuing my career. I reflected on many things for a long time. I truly wanted to apologize." While he didn't mention anyone's name, many thought that it was directed towards Seohyun who was also present at the same stage as the host of the ceremony.

However, instead of receiving praise for his bold public statement, Kim Jung Hyun was criticized for apologizing after more than 6 years. Many ever slammed him saying that he should have personally talked to Seohyun instead of 'embarrassing' her on stage with past issues.

During the press conference for their 2018 drama Time, Kim Jung Hyun allegedly appeared cold towards the actress. During the photo call, he refused to link hands with her, avoided standing beside her, and even stormed out of the venue before her. Despite his rude behavior, Soehyun maintained her professionalism with a bright smile on her face. However, Kim Jung Hyun had a poker face throughout which led to controversy later.

At that time, his agency clarified that he was overly immersed in his role and was also experiencing health issues, leading to his unusual behavior at the press conference. In 2021, when it was revealed that his ex-girlfriend Seo Ye Ji allegedly instructed him to avoid skinship and romantic scenes with other actresses, many understood the situation. However, an apology from the actor was still expected.

