Did Kim Jung Hyun publicly apologize to Seohyun at award show for rude behavior in past? Fans flame actor for delayed action

Back in 2018, Kim Jung Hyun was embroiled in a controversy for allegedly showing a rude attitude towards his Time co-star Seohyun during the press conference of the drama. Many think that the actor has finally addressed it. However, he is still facing criticism for not taking any action earlier.

At the 2024 KBS Drama Awards, Kim Jung Hyun won an award for his performance in Iron Family. During the acceptance speech, he sparked curiosity with his statement. He said, "I have carried a heavy heart while continuing my career. I reflected on many things for a long time. I truly wanted to apologize."

Although the award ceremony wasn't broadcast live, fans who attended the event were quick to spread the information online. Many thought that he was indirectly addressing the alleged past controversy with Seohyun, especially since she was present on the stage as one of the MCs. However, fans are not happy with his delayed apology, since it's been 6 years. On the other hand, many netizens thought he was disrespectful towards the actress until the very end as he could have just personally apologized to her instead of taking the mic publicly.

For the unversed, back in 2018, during the press conference of Time, Kim Jung Hyun was seen intentionally avoiding Seohyun allegedly. He refused to link hands with her during the photocall, avoided standing beside her during the group picture, and even was seen exiting the venue abruptly, leaving his co-star alone in front of the flashes. The viral video from the press conference, also showed him wearing a cold expression, while Seohyun approached him with a bright smile and maintained her professionalism throughout despite Kim Jung Hyun's alleged rude behavior.

Advertisement

The Crash Landing on You actor was heavily criticized for his attitude at the event, sparking a massive controversy. Later, his agency explained that the K-drama star had been overly immersed in his role and was also experiencing health-related issues at that time.

Later, the controversy escalated when in 2021, his ex-girlfriend Seo Ye Ji came under fire for a series of actions. It was revealed that she had allegedly gaslighted him and even instructed him to avoid skinship and romantic scenes with other actresses in dramas. Although the 2018 situation was cleared up with this shocking revelation, fans still demanded an apology from the actor, which never arrived until now.

Now, all eyes are on whether the KBS Drama Awards will broadcast Kim Jung Hyun's comment or edit it out, even though he didn't mention any name in his apology.

ALSO READ: Kang Han Na joins time-slip drama A Tyrant's Chef with YoonA; production on hold amid Park Sung Hoon's NSFW controversy