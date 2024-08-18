Kim Min Ha abandons Lee Min Ho to live a new life with Noh Sang Hyun in recap clip ahead of Pachinko 2 premiere; watch

Kim Min Ha, the South Korean actress who is well known for her role as Kim Sunja in the hit series Pachinko will be returning alongside Lee Min Ho and others in Pachinko 2.

Ahead of its premiere, Pachinko 2 has unveiled a new recap clip where Kim Min Ha leaves Lee Min Ho to start a new life with Noh Sang Hyun.

On August 18, 2024, Apple TV unveiled a new clip ahead of Pachinko 2’s premiere next week.

The clip previews the constant struggle Kim Min Ha’s Kim Sunja faces as she gets torn between duty and desire, her first love Lee Min Ho’s Koh Hansu, and now husband Noh Sang Hyun’s Baek Isak. Sunja's struggle will continue in Pachinko 2.

While in the clip, audiences are allowed a moving recap of the complicated relationship between the three from Pachinko season 1.

The clip begins with the first meeting of Lee Min Ho’s Koh Hansu and Kim Sunja (Kim Min Ha) as he gets instantly attracted to her. From stolen glances to hidden touches, Sunja and Hansu’s relationship soon becomes something much more prominent.

Later, Sunja tells Hansu she is with a child, but he says he can not marry her. Koh Hansu even asks Kim Sunja if it was her plan from the start to get him to marry as no one else will. In the nick of time, Baek Isak (Noh Sang Hyun) enters Sunja’s life.

Baek Isak is a righteous man but in poor health, he offers to marry Sunja and hopes that maybe with time she will start caring for him. After Kim Sunja gives birth to Koh Hansu’s child who is now known to the world as Baek Isak’s son.

The fleeting scenes show the child with Baek Isak and Koh Hansu hinting at the battle that is in the cards ahead. Meanwhile, a much more difficult turn of events shows Baek Isak being arrested.

Watch the new Pachinko 2 clip here:

Pachinko 2 will delve deeper into Kim Sunja’s never-ending struggles in the foreign land of Japan, where she will struggle to protect her child and live a better life. Pachinko 2 is set to premiere worldwide on Apple TV on August 23, 2024

