‘Took great care of me’: Kim Min Ha reveals how Pachinko 2 co-star Lee Min Ho made her feel comfortable on set

Kim Min Ha, the South Korean actress who touched the skies with her applaud-worthy role in the critically acclaimed K-drama Pachinko recently praised her co-star Lee Min Ho. Pachinko 2’s Kim Min Ha praised her co-star for taking great care of her and making her feel comfortable on set.

On August 11, 2024, Pachinko 2’s Kim Min Ha appeared as a guest on Uhm Jung Hwa’s web talk show Umaizing Date.

During the episode, Kim Min Ha went on to praise her Pachinko 2 co-star Lee Min Ho for making her feel comfortable on the set of the hit series as all of it was relatively new for her.

When Uhm Jung Hwa asked how was Lee Min Ho. Kim Min Ha while praising Lee Min Ho said that she really appreciated the way he treated her on the Pachinko 1 and 2 set. The Pachinko actress went on to explain everything was new to her including the filming set and doing stuff for the series and she added Lee Min Ho “took such great care of me”.

Kim Min Ha noted that the Pachinko 2 actor was caring and would say things like “You don’t have to eat alone”. The actress added that she thinks of herself as resourceful so, “Min Ho oppa (a Korean designation used by females to call a male older than her) had a good impact on me”. Kim Min Ha also said she feels quite “thankful” to Lee Min Ho.

Watch the full conversation between Kim Min Ha and Uhm Jung Hwa here:

Meanwhile, Pachinko is returning with a second season on August 23, 2024, and will premiere on Apple TV. Kim Min Ha will return as Kim Sunja and Lee Min Ho will also reprise his role as Koh Hansu.

Pachinko 2 will delve deeper into the hardships of Kim Sunja as she begins a new life in Japan and faces various obstacles while protecting her child. She will once again meet Koh Hansu which will reignite feelings.

Kim Min Ha is applauded for her moving performance in the titular role in Pachinko seasons 1 and 2. She is also noted for her role in the movie The Call and the K-dramas School 2017 and Partners for Justice.

