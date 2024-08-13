Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha enjoy date in New York as 'Hansu and Sunja' ahead of Pachinko 2 promotions; PICS

Lee Min Ho, the famous South Korean actor who is known for his memorable roles in hit K-dramas will be soon returning to the small screen as Koh Hansu in Pachinko 2. The hit Sout Korean series Pachinko is set to return soon and ahead of its promotions the lead stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha enjoyed a date in New York as “Hansu & Sunja” in the new pictures shared by the actor.

On August 13, 2024, Lee Min Ho posted a series of pictures on his personal Instagram with Pachinko 2 co-star Kim Min Ha.

Kim Min Ha takes on the role of the titular character Kim Sunja while Lee Min Ho portrays Sunja’s first son’s father and lover Koh Hansu in Pachinko 2.

In the new photos shared, Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha can be seen enjoying a date in New York as “Hansu & Sunja”. Both the lead stars of Pachinko 2 can be seen clicking pictures and laughing while enjoying the day in New York. Lee Min Ho further captioned the post: “Hansu & Sunja in New York”.

See the new photos shared by Lee Min Ho with Kim Min Ha here:

Meanwhile, Pachinko 2 is set to premiere on August 23, 2024, on Apple TV. The new season of Pachinko intends to delve deeper into Kim Sunja’s hardships in the unknown country of Japan as she tries to protect her child.

Sunja is faced with different obstacles as her husband is also arrested while she reunites with her first love Koh Hansu once again reigniting their love. Additionally, Pachinko 2 is set in Japan during the tumultuous time of 1945.

Lee Min Ho is one of the most famous South Korean actors who is well known for his memorable roles in many superhit K-dramas and movies. Some of his popular K-dramas are The Heirs, Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Pachinko.

Lee Min Ho will be soon seen in one of the most anticipated movies Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Hyo Seop.

