Kim Min Ha celebrates Pachinko co-star Anna Sawai’s Primetime Emmy Awards Best Actor win

Kim Min Ha, the noted South Korean actress who is well known for the acclaimed K-drama series Pachinko, recently celebrated her co-star Anna Sawai on her Emmys win in a new update. Kim Min Ha congratulated Anna Sawai for her Primetime Emmy Awards win this year.

On September 16, 2024, Kim Min Ha uploaded a new Instagram story, tagging her Pachinko co-star Anna Sawai and congratulating her on her latest Emmys win. Kim Min Ha uploaded a screenshot of Anna Sawai’s win at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series for her lead role as Toda Mariko in Shogun.

The Pachinko 2 actress tagged Anna Sawai and posted celebratory heart emojis with it.

Check out Kim Min Ha’s Instagram story celebrating Anna Sawai’s Emmys win here:

Kim Min Ha is a popular South Korean actress who has captivated millions with her lead role as Kim Sunja in the highly applauded series Pachinko. Pachinko is a famous South Korean drama that is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The second season of Pachinko recently premiered on August 23, 2024.

Pachinko follows the story of four generations of a Korean family expanding from 1915 to 1989. In the second season, it takes Sunja as she leaves her family in Korea which was under Japanese rule, and shifts to Osaka, Japan with her husband Baek Isak (Noh Sang Hyun).

In other news, Kim Min Ha is set to lead the upcoming romance drama Way Back Love alongside Gong Myung. The story follows a girl Kim Ra Moo (Kim Min Ha) who falls in love with her high school mate Kim Ram Woo (Gong Myung) but in an unfortunate incident, he dies.

Four years later, when Kim Min Ha’s character is on the verge of death, her dead boyfriend comes back to her as a grim reaper. Way Back Love is set to premiere on BIFF 2024 and will later stream on TVING.

Kim Min Ha is further set to lead an upcoming thriller movie A Girl With Closed Eyes alongside Moon Choi. She is also noted for her K-dramas School 2017 and Partners for Justice.

