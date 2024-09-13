Dear Hyeri 5th teaser: Shin Hye Sun’s contrasting double life crashes with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon’s appearance

Dear Hyeri, the upcoming romance K-drama starring Shin Hye Sun in a dual role has been creating much buzz. Dear Hyeri ahead of its premiere later this month has released its 5th teaser focusing on Shin Hye Sun’s two personalities who share drastically contrasting lives which gets further complicated with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon’s appearance.

On September 13, 2024, Dear Hyeri finally revealed its 5th teaser featuring Shin Hye Sun’s two contrasting personalities that she will be seen portraying in the romance K-drama, Joo Eun Ho and Joo Hye Ri.

The latest teaser begins with Shin Hye Sun’s first personality Joo Eun Ho beginning her day at 4 a.m. Her life is unfortunately filled with difficulties which she has to face every day be it bad filming conditions, or getting harsh criticisms at work. Her life takes a toll on her as she finds it hard to breathe at the moment and is supported by her ex-boyfriend, Jung Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook).

However, her second personality, Joo Hye Ri’s life begins at 4 p.m. when Eun Ho’s work day ends. She is largely different than Eun Ho, she is happier in her normal job and looks at life differently.

Joo Hye Ri works at a parking lot where she has developed feelings for Kang Hoon’s Kang Joo Yeon, an announcer. She feels butterflies of first love with him while confessing her feelings and says “I’m happy.”

But soon Shin Hye Sun’s double life begins to crash into each other. One day as she returns home as Hye Ri, she is called “Eun Ho” by Jung Hyun Oh which makes her think that it's strange why is he calling her that when “I’m Hye Ri.”

While in the next scene, we hear someone saying “Eun Ho and Hye Ri are the same person.”

Watch Dear Hyeri’s 5th teaser here:

Things get further complicated when one day, Joo Eun Ho meets Kang Joo Yeon who calls her Hye Ri while Jung Hyun Oh tries to stop her by calling her name.

The teaser adds to the excitement as to what will unfold between these three characters who have fallen into a love triangle. Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on ENA on September 23, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

