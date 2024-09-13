Pachinko 2 Ep 4 Recap and Review: Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho's rekindled romance brings more angst, new love blossoms

Pachinko Season 2 starring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and more premiered this August. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family. Season 2 explores deeper into the life of Sun Ja's family in 1945 Japan which is well in the middle of World War II. On the other hand, it also showcases Baek Solomon's struggle for success and to fit in.

Pachinko Season 2 Recap and Review

Name : Pachinko Season 2

Premiere Date: 23 August, 2024

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Kang Hoon

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Creator: Soo Hugh

Writer: Based on the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Language: Korean, Japanese, English

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 explores the lives of Sun Ja and her family in the countryside. The boys, Noa and Mozasu become more accustomed to their new lives and Noa even makes a Japanese friend who was once his bully.

Ko Han Su makes another grand gesture and brings Sun Ja's mother from Korea to Japan. Sun is elated to see her mother, Yang Jin, and they exchange an emotional moment. Over the dinner table, Yang Jin asks her grandsons to never forget that they are Koreans to the bone. This is a very obvious fact for Mozasu who innocently replies, "Of course we are Koreans".

The relationship between Kyung Hee and Kim Chang Ho deepens. The two share a moment of warmth and love amid the war despite their social and class difference. Chang Ho confronts Kyung Hee about their feelings for each other and asks her whether they have lived a happy and fulfilled life.

On the other hand, Han Su and Sun Ja's relationship also develops. As the two share a warm kiss at night, Sun Ja backs away. Han Su expresses his feelings for her and says that they are the right match. Now an older Sun Ja rejects him and tells him that it is already too late for them. Back home, she reveals to her mother that Noa is actually Han Su's son.

One night, the rice shed catches fire and the family can do nothing but just look at their hard work up in flames.

In the 1990s Tokyo, Sun Ja grew concerned about her grandson Solomon. She goes to his place and Naomi also joins them. She cooks warm food for the two and gets to know that Geum Ja's land was sold after all. This visibly frustrates her and she leaves by telling him that she is tired of Solomon's lies. Lastly, she just asks him to not forget his roots.

Positives

Pachinko Season 2 Episode 4 asks many questions about human nature. What does living truly mean? Is there a need for violence? When is it okay to move on? Should one look back at the past and stick to their roots or move on for better chances of success? These are questions that the show never outwardly answers. But it is clear that people are shaped by their pasts and can't easily let go of it.

While Episode 3 was a downer compared to the previous episodes, Episode 4 picked up the pace right back up and added the thrill of forbidden romance.

Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha and Youn Yuh Jung are seasoned actors who once again prove their abilities. But what is pleasantly surprising are Kim Kang Hoon and Kwon Eun Song as young Noa and Mozasu. Though the actors are very young, they brilliantly display the complex emotions of their characters. Additionally, the story too explores the origin story of these two brothers with great nuance.

The costumes, sets, props and everything about the drama feel high production. This makes the drama engaging and transports the viewers to a different world.

Negatives

With Pachinko Season 2 there is not much to complain about. The story is well-paced and entertaining. But fans of thrills and cliffhangers might miss those elements. The series includes English, Japanese and Korean, some people may have a hard time following the dialogues.

Final review

Pachinko Season 2 is definitely worth a watch and one may even call it a classic. It has all the elements of an excellent series like brilliant performances, gripping storytelling, amazing sets and a lot more.

Episode 4 beautifully questions the morals and principles of the people. It also shows the inner conflicts that the characters go through in a nuanced form. A lot is told through small glances and looks. The story gives a deeper look into class disparity, life and love. Episode 4 very carefully sets up for the next episode, raising anticipation.

