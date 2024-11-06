Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s Brewing Love's ratings rise for 2nd episode; Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard enjoys boost

Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s ongoing drama Brewing Love’s ratings increased for the second episode. On the other hand, Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard, starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Park Sung Woong, also enjoyed a small boost last night.

According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of ENA’s Brewing Love, which aired on November 5, achieved a 2.0 percent average nationwide viewership ratings. With this, the drama enjoyed a small rise from its 1.9 percent viewership ratings on its first episode.

Starring Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won, Brewing Love premiered on ENA on November 4. For international viewers, it is also available to watch on Netflix. Previously known as Drunken Romance, the drama narrates a unique love story between two people working in the liquor industry. ‘

Kim Sejeong stars as Choi Yong Joo. She is a passionate sales representative working at a liquor company. Recognized for her hard work and skills, she is considered the sales queen among her peers. Apart from this, she also has another skill set, which is concealing her emotions perfectly.

On the other hand, Lee Jong Won transforms into Yoo Min Joo, a sensitive person who has the ability to read through anyone’s emotions. He also owns a liquor brewing company. When these two people, with conflicting personalities, cross paths, an unlikely relationship brews.

Apart from Brewing Love, tvN drama Dongjae, the Good and the Bastard also witnessed a small boost in its latest episode. The drama’s episode 8, which aired on November 5, garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 2.4 percent. This is a 0.3 percent rise since its last episode’s viewership of 2.1 percent.

In this drama, Lee Jun Hyuk stars as Seo Dong Jae, a prosecutor occupying the Cheongju District prosecutors’ office. Although he is overly ambitious about his job, he is not a completely cold-hearted person. However, after being labeled as a corrupt prosecutor, his future started to seem dark.

Things change when he takes on a high school student murder case. While working on it, he walks a fine line between his sense of justice, his intuition as a prosecutor, and his instinct as an opportunist.

