Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won starrer Brewing Love confirms OTT release on November 4; know when and where to watch

The wait is over! Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won starrer upcoming romantic comedy Brewing Love is finally coming to Netflix. The ENA drama is set to premiere on November 4, the same day it will be also available on the OTT platform for global viewers. The pair has been already raising anticipation with their behind-the-scene chemistry.

On November 3, Netflix Korea released a new poster for Brewing Love, confirming the drama will be premiered on the platform globally on November 4. The poster also gave a sneak peek into Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s chemistry in the drama, as the two are captured close to each other, sporting warm smiles on their faces.

Meanwhile, for Korean viewers, Brewing Love will premiere on the ENA network at 10:00 PM KST on November 4. It is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes.

Brewing Love (previously known as Drunken Romance or Drunk Romance) is an upcoming romantic comedy that will depict an interesting love story between two people associated with the liquor industry.

Chae Yong Joo is a passionate and hard-working sales representative at a liquor company. She is known as the sales queen for her exceptional skills. She is also someone quite good at hiding her emotions.

On the other hand, Yoon Min Joo is the owner of his own liquor brewery. He is a very sensitive person and is able to read through almost everyone’s emotions.

Kim Sejeong will be appearing as Chae Yong Joo. Fans are expecting an outstanding performance from the actress who is making her TV comeback after a year. Previously she has shown her diverse acting skills in dramas like The Uncanny Counter, Business Proposal, School 2017, Today’s Webtoon, and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Won will be seen as Yoon Min Joo. Recently, he garnered much applause for his performance in Knight Flower and Bad Memory Eraser. He is also known for The Golden Spoon, The School Nurse Flies, and more works. Viewers are eagerly waiting to witness these two talented actor’s synergy and chemistry in Brewing Love.

