B1A4’s Jinyoung, Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, and Chae Won Bin CONFIRMED for upcoming fantasy comedy Miss Granny

Mark your calendars, because B1A4’s Jinyoung, Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, and Chae Won Bin are coming soon with their upcoming fantasy romance Miss Granny. It is a drama adaptation of the 2014 film of the same name. The work has been directed by PD Yoong Soon Park, known for Secret Mother and written by Seung Min Ho, celebrated for Risky Romance.

According to Korean media outlets reports on November 5, KBS has confirmed that Jinyoung, Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, and Chae Won Bin are gearing up for their collaboration in the upcoming fantasy romance drama Miss Granny. It will depict the story of a 70-year-old grandmother, Oh Mal Soon, who mysteriously transforms into a 20-year-old, Oh Du Ri and begins her prime again.

Veteran actress Kim Hae Sook will play the role of Oh Mal Soon. From Strong Girl Nam Soon, Gyeongseong Creature to My Demon and Start Up, the actress is a known face in almost all hit K-dramas. Her addition to the cast lineup for Miss Granny is raising much excitement.

Oh Mal Soon is an old woman who lost her husband at an early age and has been running a noodle restaurant since then; thus, she raised her daughter all by herself. One day, when she leaves home, she mysteriously returns to her appearance 50 years ago. As Oh Du Ri, she once again pursues her dream of becoming a singer. With a mature sensibility and fresh face, she joins Eunice Entertainment and becomes an idol trainee.

Actress Jung Ji So will portray her younger appearance, Oh Du Ri.

On the other hand, B1A4’s Jinyoung is set to star as Daniel Han. He is a former member and leader of a group named Ignis. Currently, he is working as the executive producer at Eunice. He is a talented composer and a genius planner whose life takes a sudden turn after crossing paths with Oh Du Ri.

Finally, Chae Won Bin will personify Choi Ha Na, Oh Mal Soon’s granddaughter. She is an ace student who suddenly gives up on her CSAT exam to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. She also joins Eunice to become a trainee.

Miss Granny is set to air on KBS2TV next month after Face Me ends.

