Happy Kim Sejeong Day: Exploring actress’ 5 popular roles in Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter and more

Kim Sejeong is a talented actress and singer renowned for her charming and bright personality. Her extraordinary and multifaceted career started with Produce 101. Finishing second in the final of the popular music show, she debuted with project girl group I.O.I and later joined Gugudan. Currently, she is active as a soloist and actress with high-profile projects in her portfolio.

Celebrating Kim Sejeong's birthday with a look at her 5 best roles in popular K-dramas

Born on August 28, 1996, Kim Sejeong turns 28 today. On this special occasion, let’s have a look at her 5 best roles in popular K-dramas since her first major appearance in School in 2017.

1. Business Proposal

This quirky rom-com drama propelled Kim Sejeong to mainstream stardom as an actress. In Business Proposal, she embodies the role of Shin Ha Ri, a regular office worker whose rich friend requests her to go on a blind date. She meets her date, planning on completely acting up. But things become worse when she learns that the man is no other than Kang Tae Mu, the CEO of the company she works at. When he asks her to get married, things become even more complicated.

Ahn Hyo Seop takes on the role of Kang Tae Mu in this drama. Kim Sejeong and his on-screen chemistry helped Business Proposal land its name amongst the top K-dramas released in 2022.

Apart from the main couple, this rom-com presents one of the best second-lead couples ever played by Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah. Filled with chaos and comedy, Business Proposal is definitely a light-hearted and binge-worthy watch.

2. The Uncanny Counter

The Uncanny Counter is a wildly popular fantasy mystery series that aired its first season in 2020. Kim Sejeong headlines this drama as Ha Na, a server at a noodle shop by day and a demon hunter by night. She harbors extraordinary strength and the ability to read memories by touch.

With her colleagues at the noodle joint, she is part of a group referred to as Counters. All of them were in a coma before they were contacted by Yung, a mystical place between the human and spirit world.

When an experienced counter dies at the hand of a demon, the spirit inside him possesses a high school student named So Mun, who is definitely wide awake and not in a coma. As he trains with the rest of them to annihilate all evils in the world, the story gradually unfolds the mystery behind the young boy’s recruit.

Kim Sejeong is known for her athletic abilities in real life and The Uncanny Counter presented her a perfect opportunity to showcase them on-screen.

Apart from her, this drama stars Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Hieora, Yeom Hye Ran, Yoo Jun Sang, and more talents in some main roles. In 2023, The Uncanny Counter returned with its second season.

3. School 2017

Released in 2017, this drama marks a monumental chapter in Kim Sejeong’s acting career. With her lead role in this high teen rom-com, she was finally able to establish a foothold in the mainstream K-drama land.

Here, she transforms into Ra Eun Ho, a bright and kind-hearted 18-year-old. She dreams of becoming a popular webtoon artist someday. But instead of focusing on that, she gets caught up in looking for the mysterious troublemaker at her school, who is otherwise known as Student X. However, things turn for worse, when she is accused of being this infamous student. As she faces expulsion, her dreams of going to university are put at risk.

Apart from her organic performance in this drama, Kim Sejeong also became famous for those viral aegyo scenes. In School 2017, she co-stars some of the best talents including Kim Jung Hyun, Jang Dong Yoon, Rowoon, Seol In Ah, Han Sunhwa, and more.

Through her role, the drama also touches on some strong points like the many discriminations at private schools based on a student's financial and social status.

4. Today’s Webtoon

Today’s Webtoon is a Korean remake of the popular Japanese drama Jūhan Shuttai!, which was originally created from a manga series. Released in 2022, the K-drama features Kim Sejeong as the center protagonist On Ma Eum.

She is a former Judo athlete who had to quit after a tragic accident during a match that injured her ankle. But she begins to dream anew as a webtoon editor. The problem is as a rookie contract employee in her department, she struggles to adapt to this new life

5. I Wanna Hear Your Song

This is one of Kim Sejeong’s earliest on-screen works. She embodies the character of a timpanist Yi Young. She suffers from severe insomnia and only listening to a tone-deaf person’s singing can put her to sleep.

Help comes from an orchestra pianist named Jang Yoon, who is tone-deaf. Meanwhile, Yi Young becomes a murder witness but struggles to remember about it. As the story proceeds, the plot points unfold the hidden pasts of the orchestra members.

Kim Sejeong is highly regarded as an all-rounder, who has a bright future ahead in the realm of the Korean entertainment industry. Her cheerful and candid personality definitely sets her apart from her contemporaries. As she turns one year wiser today, we wish her a very happy birthday!

