Kim Soo Hyun comes to rescue of Kim Ji Won and her family who lost to devilish schemes in latest stills for Queen of Tears; PICS

Queen of Tears this week enters the second half of the show and with it comes a big load of emotions and schemes. The Queen family has lost everything in the last episodes of Queen of Tears and now lives in despair. In new stills from the upcoming episodes of Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun is coming to their rescue.

Kim Ji Won’s rich family is now at the mercy of Kim Soo Hyun’s family; see pics

In the newly released stills from Queen of Tears, we see Kim Soo Hyun’s family as the only source of roof and peace for haughty Queens. In Queen of Tears' last episodes, Yoon Eun Sung (Park Sung Hoon) with his mother Moh Seul Hee carefully planned the ultimate usurpation of Queens Group. Having lost their name and power, Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) and her family are now at the mercy of Kim Soo Hyun’s family who lives in a middle-class home.

The latest stills of Queen of Tears depict Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won with serious expressions as they get ready for an earnest battle for name and power in the upcoming episodes of the show. The following stills show Kim Ji Won’s family dejected, standing with the remnants of their past wealthy life. Elsewhere, Kim Soo Hyun’s family stands together and watches the once haughty and derisive Queen family lost with nowhere to go.

Meanwhile, other stills lend a closer peek into the lives of the antagonists who now live in wealth after executing their evil plans to fruition. Park Sung Hoon’s Yoon Eun Sung stands in glory while his mother Moh Seul Hee (played by Lee Mi Sook) tends to bedridden Hong Man Dae. While Cheon Da Hye (Lee Joo Bin) smiles brightly at her son as she lives comfortably.

Kim Soo Hyun’s recent activities

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the top South Korean actors who has been showcasing his skills with his versatile roles spanning over a decade. Kim Soo Hyun will be soon seen leading the black comedy drama Knock Off.

