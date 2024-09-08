Kim Soo Hyun expresses excitement after learning BTS' Jin enjoyed Queen of Tears at EYES ON YOU fan meet

Kim Soo Hyun expressed his joy when he got to know that BTS' Jin enjoyed watching his latest drama Queen of Tears. became one of the most-watched K-dramas of all time and even received an extended finale episode due to its popularity. Helmed by the writer of hits like Crash Landing on You and My Love From the Star, the drama was highly anticipated even before its release as it stars Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun.

On September 7, during EYES ON YOU fan meet Kim Soo Hyun was told that BTS' Jin enjoyed watching his hit drama Queen of Tears. This piece of news elated the actor and he cheered loudly, 'Yeah BTS' expressing his excitement. See his reaction below.

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. His first appearance in a film was with Worst Friends in 2009. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun which was released in 2012. This was followed by a series of successful dramas like My Love From the Star, The Producers and more. He rose to global fame with It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Queen of Tears.

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members, including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Advertisement

He has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

ALSO READ: 'Hang in there': TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun drops intro film for solo mixtape, confirms release on THIS date; Watch