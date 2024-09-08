'Hang in there': TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun drops intro film for solo mixtape, confirms release on THIS date; Watch

Yeonjun, the popular K-pop idol known for his striking visuals and vocals and a member of the renowned boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is set to make his solo debut with his first mixtape, which will be released soon. By releasing an intro film today, Yeonjun has confirmed the release of his solo mixtape on September 19.

On September 8, 2024, Yeonjun, the popular K-pop idol and member of the worldwide famous boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who was not long ago confirmed to make a solo debut, dropped an intro film confirming the release date of his first mixtape.

The intro film titled ‘Disconnect’ stars Yeonjun as he takes on the role of a complex youth fighting various demons in his life as he is somehow disconnected from life.

The intro film begins with Yeonjun sitting in a car deep in thought. Other scenes introduce his lifestyle, as he stashes some cash and looks tense. A voice in the background says, “Hang in there,” grabbing our attention.

The TXT member is further seen spending time with his friends as he boxes and even hits someone with them. They are seen running and fighting while in the end, we see him walking alone.

The intro film also confirms that Yeonjun’s solo mixtape will be released on September 19, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Watch Yeonjun’s solo mixtape intro film here:

The intro film has increased anticipation for Yeonjun’s first solo release as it previews a poignant story of youth.

Yeonjun, birth name Choi Yeonjun debuted as a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) on March 4, 2019, with the release of the group’s first EP The Dream Chapter: STAR. The boy group consists of five members Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Yeonjun.

Most recently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped their sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, alongside a captivating music video for the lead track Deja Vu.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun hinted at his solo debut with a photo with the word ‘Loading’ a while ago and shared polaroids related to his solo mixtape yesterday adding to the excitement.

