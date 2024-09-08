‘My name please’: Kim Soo Hyun appears surprised as fans cheer for Kim Ji Won at his EYES ON YOU fan meet; Watch

Kim Soo Hyun is currently visiting cities across Asia for his 2024 fan meet EYES ON YOU. Recently, the actors met fans in Jakarta and had a memorable time. But he was taken by surprise when fans started shouting Kim Ji Won’s name after he performed a song. He requested everyone to say his name instead.

On September 7, Kim Soo Hyun was at the Sentul International Convention Center for his 2024 fan meet, EYES ON YOU, in Jakarta. A moment from the event went viral online, in which the actor is seen startled as fans shout Kim Ji Won’s name instead of his.

What happened was, that he just finished performing John Legend’s All of Me and initially fans erupted in cheers, shouting his name. But soon, the venue was filled with Kim Ji Won chants. Kim Soo Hyun on the stage looked utterly confused at first and then realized. With a broad smile, he said, “No, please call my name.”

Since the duo starred together in Queen of Tears, there have been many dating rumors about them. In particular, their on-screen chemistry felt so real that speculations arose about their real-life romantic involvement too.

Although both their agencies have dismissed the rumors, they are still being linked together, resulting in hilarious moments like the one that happened at his Jakarta fan meet.

Advertisement

Watch the viral clip here:

Following the wild success of his recent drama Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun announced his 2024 fan meet tour EYES ON YOU. On June 15, he commenced the first fan meet in Thailand. Since then, the actor has visited many cities across Asia, including Yokohama, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Jakarta.

Now, he is set to conclude the final schedule of this fan meet in his home country. EYES ON YOU was also a massive success, marking a significant era in his career, as this was his fan meet after ten years. Back in 2014, Kim Soo Hyun held his first fan meet following the popularity of My Love from the Star.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is now gearing up for his next role in the Disney+ black comedy drama Knock Off with Jo Bo Ah.

ALSO READ: When Hyeri surprised bestie BLACKPINK’s Rosé by crying within 10 seconds on Ask Us Anything