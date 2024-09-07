BTS’ Jin’s autograph gets displayed at his alma mater Posung high school’s classroom alongside motto

BTS' Jin, who visited his alma mater Posung High School for an episode of his variety show RUN JIN, had his autograph displayed in a classroom alongside the school's motto. On July 8, Jin returned to Posung High School, wearing his old uniform, to film content for the show. During the shoot, students, particularly male students, cheered him on enthusiastically. He was surrounded by large crowds who eagerly shouted his name and admired his appearance in person.

The school was featured in the second episode of RUN JIN, where Jin interacts with students and engages in various fun activities. As he enters the school, he is greeted by fans calling out his name and complimenting his dashing looks. Despite the enthusiastic attention, Jin remains his usual nonchalant self, maintaining his cool throughout the experience.

Following the episode, the slogan/motto displayed in front of Class 1-6 at Posung High School was changed to feature Jin's autograph, along with the phrase, "May you be blessed!"

BTS' Jin also recently appeared on Nippon Television's (NTV) annual charity program, 24-Hour TV, in a segment titled I Love Everyone's Zoo. His participation was a major hit, leading to a nearly 10% boost in the program's ratings and drawing an impressive 8.81 million viewers.

24-Hour TV is a long-standing charity broadcast that airs every August, featuring celebrities, special dramas, and fundraising events. This year's event, which took place from August 31 to September 1, faced an unexpected challenge as it coincided with the approach of Typhoon Shanshan, one of the most severe typhoons in recent Japanese history.

During the I Love Everyone's Zoo segment, Jin collaborated with Arashi member Masaki Aiba to engage in a heartwarming activity—bathing and grooming rescue dogs. Filmed in South Korea, the segment highlighted Jin’s gentle and caring nature as he lovingly attended to the dogs. Known for his deep affection for animals, the BTS member's compassion resonated with viewers, further endearing him to the audience.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 with BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, SUGA, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. He launched his official solo career with the single The Astronaut in 2022. Additionally, Jin is in the process of preparing his first solo album, which is currently underway. Meanwhile, the other BTS members are enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged around 2025.

