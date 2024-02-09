Song Kang marks final public appearance before military enlistment with salute; Makes fans smile with cute mistake

Song Kang will be enlisting for his mandatory military enlistment soon. He appeared at a promotional event for a brand which marked his last public appearance before his enlistment. He appeared in two hits in 2023 which include My Demon along with Kim Yoo Jung and Sweet Home Season 2. The actor will also be appearing in Sweet Home season 3.

Song Kang's adorable mistake as he salutes puts smiles on fans' faces

On February 6, Song Kang appeared at a press event for a chocolate brand. This was his final appearance before his military enlistment. At the event, he was asked to do a salute and the actor willingly did it as he placed his left hand on the forehead. He was quickly corrected by the photographers present at the event who informed him that a salute was done with the right hand. The Nevertheless actor smiled and corrected his posture.

Song Kang's recent activities

My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung and tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon, Jung Koo Won, who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. My Demon is currently airing.

Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook and Go Min Si are part of the cast of Sweet Home 2. The apocalyptic drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Season 2 was directed by Lee Eung Bok, who worked on the previous season too and joining in for the latest season is director Park So Hyun. Sweet Home Season 2 premiered on December 1.

