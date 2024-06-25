Kim Woo Bin buys BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment's former headquarters in Nonhyeon Dong for 13.7 billion KRW

Kim Woo Bin has recently made headlines by purchasing a building in Nonhyeon Dong, Seoul, previously known as the former headquarters of Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC), the label behind the global sensation BTS. The acquisition, confirmed by his agency AM Entertainment, took place last March for a price of 13.7 billion KRW.

On June 25, it was confirmed that renowned South Korean actor-model Kim Woo Bin has acquired the former headquarters building of Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC) in Nonhyeon Dong, Gangnam Gu, Seoul. According to sources in the real estate industry, Kim Woo Bin had finalized the purchase of the building last March for a staggering 13.7 billion KRW.

Kim Woo Bin’s agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the purchase to Xports News, stating, "It is true that Kim Woo Bin purchased the building." This acquisition marks a significant investment for the actor, known for his roles in popular dramas and films.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC), the company responsible for global K-pop sensation BTS, originally operated out of this building from 2007. In 2018, the company relocated its offices from Nonhyeon Dong to Samseong Dong. By May 2020, Big Hit Entertainment rebranded itself as HYBE and once again moved its headquarters, this time to the upscale district of Yongsan.

The building, now a part of Kim Woo Bin's real estate portfolio, carries historical significance due to its association with Big Hit Entertainment’s early days and BTS’ rise to global fame.

More details about Kim Woo Bin’s latest activities

Kim Woo Bin, born Kim Hyun Joong, is a celebrated South Korean actor and former model, renowned for his impactful roles in both television dramas and blockbuster films. After a hiatus due to health reasons in 2017, where he battled nasopharyngeal cancer, Kim Woo Bin made a return to the screen in 2022.

He starred in the highly acclaimed series Our Blues and Netflix's Black Knight, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess. Recently, he has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Netflix drama Everything Will Come True, written by renowned screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, alongside Bae Suzy, generating considerable anticipation among fans.

