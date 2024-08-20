King the Land's 3 musketeers YoonA, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun unite to attend co-actor Ahn Se Ha's musical; PICS

King the Land's YoonA, Go Won Hee and Kim Ga Eun came together and attended co-actor Ahn Se Ha's musical performance. The Girls' Generation member also shared photos with her fellow actors on her social media. The three musketeers of King the Land showed their love and support for the musical actor.

On August 18, YoonA shared pictures with King the Land co-actors Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun and Ahn Se Ha. The actresses of the hit drama cheered on Ahn Se Ha and showed their support for his ongoing musical Gentleman's Guide. The caption on her post read, 'The Three Musketeers after a long time'. See her latest post below.

King the Land became a mass hit upon its release in 2023. It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheritance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joins the company, and romance slowly blossoms as the two come across each other. Lee Junho and Im YoonA feature take on the lead roles in the series.

Im YoonA is a member of the K-pop mega-group Girls' Generation. She has worked on popular K-dramas like Big Mouth, The K2, The King in Love and more.

Advertisement

Kim Ga Eun made her debut in 2009 with the drama Style. She has appeared in various dramas like Under the Queen's Umbrella, The Light in Your Eyes, Because This is My First Life and more.

Go Won Hee started off her acting career in 2012. The actress has impressed with her work in Welcome to Waikiki, Revolutionary Sisters and Love to Hate You.

Ahn Se Ha has been in the industry since 2013. The actor has been a part of numerous dreams like Dali and the Cocky Prince, Zombie Detective, the Voice series and more.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun work together tirelessly for safety of citizens in new stills of upcoming film Officer Black Belt