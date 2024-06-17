King the Land completes 1 year: 4 reasons why Lee Junho, YoonA starrer is the perfect quirky rom-com to binge

King the Land is a popular 2023 South Korean television series starring Lee Junho and YoonA. It aired from June 17 to August 6, 2023, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 KST for 16 episodes.

The drama revolves around Gu Won (Lee Junho), heir to The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate, who finds himself caught up in an inheritance battle. His life takes a turn when he crosses paths with Cheon Sa Rang (YoonA), a cheerful hotelier whose life changes upon meeting Gu Won. As the series turns one today let’s take a look at what made it so perfect!

Office romance with healing vibes and growth

Gu Won, the stylish and handsome General Manager of King Hotel, has a strong dislike for smiles, viewing them as masks for deception due to his past experiences with betrayal, especially from his own scheming sister. However, everything changes when he meets Cheon Sa Rang, a cheerful concierge at the hotel. Despite initially teasing her about her smile, Gu Won is captivated by her genuine warmth and begins to soften towards her.

As their relationship progresses, Gu Won starts to show rare glimpses of happiness, often seen with a small smile when he's with Sa Rang. He awkwardly attempts to woo her in his own straightforward yet endearing way and hence begins their sweet and adorable office romance filled with stolen glances and hiding from co-workers. Their evolving bond highlights Gu Won's transformation from distrust to genuine affection, adding growth to his previously cold character as he navigates newfound feelings of warmth and connection.

Amazing lead cast

YoonA shines with sweetness and likability in her straightforward role, while Lee Junho truly delights onscreen as Gu Won. He effortlessly blends swagger, cluelessness, and charm, bringing a refreshing touch to the archetype of the standoffish yet warm-hearted chaebol. Despite his powerful position, Gu Won's love for Sa Rang transcends socioeconomic differences, portraying a heartwarming dynamic.

King the Land has garnered immense popularity throughout its run, becoming one of the most-watched shows on Netflix in its last few weeks on air. Despite any flaws, the series remains engaging largely due to the compelling performances of its lead actors.

Perfect chemistry

True to expectations, Junho and YoonA display extraordinary charm and strong screen presence, amplified by their impeccable chemistry. In a series where the leads carry much of the weight, the duo excels effortlessly. Lee Junho and YoonA's heartwarming chemistry as they go from enemies to lovers shines brightly, becoming the true highlight of the show.

Both transitioning from popular idols to accomplished actors, fans eagerly anticipated their on-screen pairing after watching their bold and sensual performance together to Senorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and their delivery in K-drama was beyond expectations. As Gu Won and Sa Rang, they captivated audiences with adorable moments and memorable on-screen kisses, solidifying their status as one of the most beloved on-screen couples.

Good humor

Despite occasional hits and misses, King the Land excels in humor throughout. Set against an impeccably glamorous backdrop, the series skillfully incorporates familiar tropes while delivering laughs through expressive facial cues and hilariously awkward scenarios.

Sa Rang and Won's initially disastrous encounter evolves into an amusing dynamic where they find each other irritating, only for the ice to inevitably melt. This leads to multiple comical situations, punctuated by perfectly timed romantic soundtracks. Moments like our hero catching the heroine and holding her amidst slow-motion raindrops elevate scenes to almost cinematic beauty. King the Land embraces its niche with ardent ridiculousness, avoiding staleness while delivering superb entertainment.

More about King the Land

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in collaboration with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, previously released the findings of the 2024 Overseas Korean Wave Survey. This survey aimed to assess the positive impact of Korean content on the global stage. According to the results, 7 out of 10 respondents perceive South Korean content favorably.

Among the most popular K-dramas among international fans in 2024, the romantic comedy King The Land, starring Lee Junho and Yoona, secured the third spot. The series, which debuted in 2023, continues to resonate strongly with global audiences, contributing to the ongoing success of Korean entertainment abroad.

