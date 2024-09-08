When Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won were embarrassed after recreating iconic Fight for My Way aegyo scene at KBS Drama Awards

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won once made waves with their drama Fight for Way Way. The pair’s incredibly strong chemistry in the rom-com landed them among the list of most-loved K-drama couples of all time. While accepting the awards for their performance, the actors earned loud cheers by reenacting their iconic aegyo scene from the drama.

Back in 2017, Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won bagged the Best Couple Award for their swoon-worthy chemistry in Fight for My Way. While accepting their awards, the actress was asked to reenact her iconic aegyo in the drama, which became a viral hit back then.

Kim Ji Won immediately switched on her actress mode, captivating the fans with her cute recreation. However, she got a little shy mid-way and the host asked her to do it persistently. In response, the actress asked, “Don’t you want to see Dong Man’s charm?”

Park Seo Joon didn’t feel too happy about it but, regardless, showed off his aegyo, earning loud cheers from the crowd.

Watch the duo’s iconic aegyo recreation here:

Released in 2017, Fight for My Way is a light-hearted rom-com drama. It revolves around four friends who have been together for a long time. At the brink of their 30s, each one of them struggles to reach their dreams as life throws setbacks on their way.

Kim Ji Won, who recently earned huge popularity with her role in Queen of Tears, also led this drama seven years ago. She played the role of Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist who dreams of becoming a professional announcer.

K-drama heartthrob Park Seo Joon portrayed Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo prodigy who left the sport after a tragic loss. From their strong friendship to falling in love with each other, Fight for My Way narrates a beautiful story of their life. Aside from these two characters, Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon played the role of their friends.

On the work front, Kim Ji Won recently warped up her 2024 fan meet Be My One, which she embarked on following the success of Queen of My Tears. Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon is gearing up for the release of Gyeonseong Creature 2.

