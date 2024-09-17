‘People came to my house’: 2PM's Lee Junho reveals story of obsessive fans trespassing in Jang Do Yeon’s Salon Drip 2 preview

Lee Junho, the prominent actor, K-pop idol, and member of the boy group 2PM revealed a shocking story of obsessive fans trespassing at his home in Jang Do Yeon’s hit talk show Salon Drip 2’s latest preview.

On September 17, 2024, Jang Do Yeon’s superhit web talk show Salon Drip 2 revealed the preview of their upcoming episode with 2PM member Lee Junho. The preview was revealed at the end of Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun’s episode relesed today.

In the preview of Salon Drip 2 Lee Jun Ho shared how their hit track My House by 2PM negatively affected his personal life by making some fans take the lyrics too seriously. The King The Land actor shared that he thinks maybe because he kept saying “let’s go to my house” here and there in the lyrics of the song, many “people came to my house.”

Lee Junho shared a story of obsessive fans trespassing at his home when the elevator door closed and sensors turned on he heard someone saying “Oppa it’s me.” The story was so shocking that Jang Do Yeon was taken aback.

Watch the preview of Salon Drip 2 featuring Lee Junho here:

Lee Junho is a popular South Korean actor who has been entrancing audiences with his varied performances across genres. He first shot to popularity as a member of the renowned K-pop boy group 2PM.

He debuted as a member of 2PM on August 29, 2008, with the debut single 10 Out of 10. As a soloist, he began his career by releasing his first mini-album in Japanese titled Kimi No Koe on July 24, 2013. He followed them with two mini albums FEEL in 2014 and SO GOOD in 2015.

Meanwhile, Lee Junho marked his acting debut in the movie Cold Eyes in 2013 while making his small screen debut with the period K-drama Kim Go Eun’s Memories of the Sword. He was later praised for his role in the hit office comedy Good Manager.

He landed his first lead role in Rain or Shine alongside Won Jin Ah. He is widely noted for his K-dramas King The Land, Wok of Love, Confession, and The Red Sleeve.

