Dear Hyeri D-1 stills, poster: Shin Hye Sun’s new persona meets ex-boyfriend Lee Jin Wook; See PICS

Shin Hye Sun, the noted South Korean actress who is well known for acing versatile roles will soon be leading the new healing romance K-drama Dear Hyeri beside Lee Jin Wook. Ahead of its premiere tomorrow, Dear Hyeri has released D-1 stills and a special poster.

On September 22, 2024, ENA unveiled a new set of D-1 countdown stills from Dear Hyeri intriguing viewers as to what the story holds for estranged lovers Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook.

The stills glimpse the first meeting of Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Hyun Oh and Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Eun Ho’s second persona Joo Hye Ri. The first still shows Jung Hyun Oh shocked to see Joo Hye Ri, his ex-girlfriend's new persona.

They both face each other with an expression of confusion as both can’t discern who the other is. Joo Hye Ri might be Joo Eun Ho’s other persona but she doesn’t recognize Hyun Oh. While the last still shows Shin Hye Sun’s new personality Joo Hye Ri with messy bangs covering most of her face with a perplexed expression.

The stills raise anticipation for how Joo Hye Ri and Jung Hyun Oh’s relationship will progress.

See Dear Hyeri’s D-1 stills here:

Dear Hyeri also unveiled a special poster with Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Hye Ri and Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Hyun Oh standing at a crossroads at the same place where they had broken up. Shin Hye Sun has a sad expression on her face with a hint of relief at seeing Lee Jin Wook, which hints at a possible reunion between the estranged lovers.

Check out Dear Hyeri’s special poster here:

Dear Hyeri follows the story of a veteran news announcer with an experience of over 14 years, Joo Eun Ho (Shin Hye Sun), but she struggles in her career while facing harsh criticism at her work. She breaks up with her boyfriend of 8 years, Jung Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook).

The pain of a breakup and the sudden disappearance of her younger sibling pushes her and she ends up suffering from dissociative identity disorder. This gives birth to her other persona, Joo Hye Ri. Dear Hyeri will premiere on ENA on September 23, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

