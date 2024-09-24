Family by Choice character posters: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung display different charms as BFF trio; See PICS

Hwang In Yeop, the popular South Korean actor, will soon return to the small screen in a lead role in the upcoming romance K-drama Family by Choice. Ahead of the premiere, the drama has revealed its character posters featuring the leads Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung.

On September 24, 2024, the character posters from Family by Choice were revealed where the lead three characters and their dreams in life are revealed. The posters display Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung's different charms as a BFF trio.

The first poster shows Hwang In Yeop as Kim San Ha, the handsome and charming man who everyone likes. He is perfect in everything, in the poster, he is shown holding a notebook while the background reveals his talent in medical line. Lab coat, injection, pencil, clock, and patient pad reveal that San Ha grows to become a charming doctor.

On the other hand, Jung Chaeyeon is seen as Yoon Ju Won, the bubbly woman who was brought up by her father Yoon Jung Jae (Choi Won Young) with utmost love and care. Her poster depicts Ju Won holding a tasty cake hinting at her talent as a baker. The background shows ingredients and tools baking like flour, cake slice, strawberries, a rolling pin, and an oven mitt and whisk.

Finally, Bae Hyun Sung portrays Kang Hae Joon in his poster where he is holding a basketball, he is shown smiling hinting at his bright character and persona. The background reveals his character as a basketball prodigy with a medal, jersey, shoes, a trophy, sunglasses, a ball, and a dumbbell.

See Family by Choice’s character posters here:

Family by Choice is an upcoming coming-of-age romantic comedy based on the hit Chinese drama Go Ahead. It follows the story of two young men and a woman who were raised together as a family even though they were not connected by blood by two single fathers.

As time went on, they went their separate ways, and their bond weakened, but they reunited after 10 years and faced their feelings for each other.

Family by Choice is set to premiere on JTBC on October 9, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

