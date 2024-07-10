Min Kyung Hoon, from the popular South Korean variety show Knowing Bros, has announced that he will be tying the knot this November. In an elaborate Instagram post, the singer revealed the news to his fans and asked for their love and blessings as he is set to embark on a new chapter in his life.

On July 10, 2024, Min Kyung Hoon took to Instagram to announce that he would be getting married in November. In the elaborate letter, the singer expressed how grateful he is to the fans who have been with him for over 20 years of his career.

Despite his shortcomings, they stuck by the celebrity throughout. Having said that, he also revealed that he has decided to exchange vows with his fiance and become each other’s safe haven.

According to an exclusive report by a South Korean news outlet, Sports Kyunghyang, the bride is a non-celebrity who works in the broadcast industry. The couple met through an entertainment show and began dating by the end of 2023. Moreover, the artist’s agency also confirmed the news and revealed that they have finalized their wedding date as well. Min Kyung Hoon and his soon-to-be wife are now letting their friends and family know about the decision.

More about Min Kyung Hoon

Min Kyung Hoon made his debut in the South Korean music industry as the lead vocalist for the rock band BUZZ in 2002. Formed by Aiwon Entertainment, apart from Min Kyung Hoon, the group currently consists of four members including Yoon Woo Hyun, Son Sung Hee, Kim Ye Joon, and Shin Joon Ki. Moreover, the artist is also part of the duo Universe Cowards along with Super Juniors’ Kim Heechul.

The singer also released his solo album Im·pres·sive in 2007 and subsequently released his second EP Picnic in 2011. He became a permanent member of the popular variety show Knowing Bros in 2015 alongside comedians Kang Ho Dong Lee Soo Geun and Kim Heechul.

