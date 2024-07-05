Kwon Eun Bi's agency issues warning about legal action to be taken against sexual harassment, fabricated photos, malicious posts

Woollim Entertainment, Kwon Eun Bi's agency, has issued a statement regarding legal actions against sexual harassment, fabricated photos, and defamatory posts. Kwon Eun Bi debuted as a solo singer post-Iz*One’s disarmament with her first mini-album Open.

Kwon Eun Bi’s agency updates warning regarding legal action

On July 5, Woollim Entertainment issued a new statement and warning outlining their plans to protect Kwon Eun Bi. The agency announced an update on its legal actions to protect its artist, Kwon Eun Bi, from rights violations.

They emphasized that Kwon Eun Bi had endured psychological harm from severe character defamation, including sexual harassment allegations, attacks on her character through malicious posts, dissemination of false information, and invasion of privacy.

Accordingly, the agency has gathered numerous posts documenting criminal acts such as groundless defamation of Kwon Eun Bi's character, insults, sexual harassment, dissemination of false information, malicious posts, libelous content, and the creation and spread of fabricated pornographic images combining her likeness with other photos. They have filed their initial round of criminal complaints, and the police are currently investigating these cases.

These acts constitute clear crimes, and the agency is notifying the public that based on the evidence they have gathered, they will proceed to press criminal charges and pursue strong legal actions without leniency. This includes cases falling under defamation of character as defined by the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network, as well as those categorized as criminal insults under the law.

Additionally, the agency stated its commitment to protecting its artists by intensifying efforts to collect evidence of malicious posts and conducting continuous monitoring. They encourage fans to report any malicious posts or clear criminal acts related to their artist to their official email account.

Woollim Entertainment affirmed its dedication to safeguarding the rights and dignity of its artists.

More about Kwon Eun Bi

Kwon Eun Bi, known mononymously as Eunbi, is a well-known South Korean singer and actress. She initially debuted in 2014 as a member of the short-lived girl group Ye-A, using the stage name Kazoo. After leaving Ye-A, she signed with Woollim Entertainment.

In 2018, Kwon Eun Bi participated in the survival show Produce 48, where she finished in seventh place. This success led her to debut as the leader of the show's girl group, Iz*One. Following Iz*One's disbandment, Woollim Entertainment announced on August 5, 2021, that Kwon Eun Bi was preparing for her solo debut as a singer. Her first mini album, Open, was subsequently released on August 24 of the same year.

