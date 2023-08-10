EXCLUSIVE: Waterbomb Queen KWON EUNBI on shrimp debate, Maebjjiri series and Mumbai dreams

KWON EUNBI, the 27-year-old K-pop star, began her music career way before most would remember. Starting off at the age of 18, in a girl group called Ye-A under the stage name Kazoo, she moved on to re-debut with IZ*ONE, following the end of which she began a solo career under her real name. Now making her comeback with her first single album The Flash, KWON EUNBI is ready to take on a new challenge.

The Underwater singer has so far released 3 mini-albums after first making a solo debut in August 2021. Apart from building herself an impressive discography, KWON EUNBI has taken to acting in musicals, singing OSTs, appearing in web shows and TV series, as well as conducting a radio show as the DJ. A swift look at her schedule will introduce you to her versatility and the will to dip toes into numerous factions of the entertainment industry. Having recently begun her own YouTube series, highlighting yet another side of hers- maebjjiri (someone who cannot handle spicy food but likes to eat it)- KWON EUNBI is set to challenge herself and the fans are here for it.

While speaking with me, I could not help but notice a few things about the solo star. Apart from being a beauty, KWON EUNBI was a very honest person. Not shying away from complimenting herself or playing the field with her charm, she is true to face- a factor she sticks to on screen and seemingly off it as well. Recently making the waves with her performances for the Waterbomb festival’s South Korean and overseas editions, cementing herself as a festival boss babe, KWON EUNBI is not afraid of trying new things. Peeking into her life for a brief moment was just as refreshing as speaking to her, even as we parted ways in the late hours of the night. Delving into her comeback as a singer and her plans to run a YouTube channel- where she spoiled to us the appearance of entertainer DEX (Kim Jin Young) known for Single’s Inferno 2 and Zombiverse- here’s how our chat with KWON EUNBI went.

