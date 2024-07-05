ASTRO's Sanha gears up for solo debut in August as confirmed by agency; Know details

It's official: ASTRO's Sanha is preparing for his solo debut. On July 5, Fantagio, ASTRO's management company, announced that member Sanha would be making his solo debut in early August. Sanha is currently active as an idol who is a member of ASTRO and has also been involved in various acting projects and musicals.

ASTRO’s Sanha gearing up for solo debut

On July 5, Fantagio confirmed that ASTRO's Yoon Sanha is currently preparing his first solo album with plans for a release in early August. The agency also announced that they plan to disclose the exact release schedule at a later date. They encouraged fans to eagerly anticipate the upcoming album.

Sanha, who debuted as a member of ASTRO in 2016, will also star in the Japanese musical adaptation of Crash Landing on You which is a rom-com K-drama starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, beginning on July 7. The romantic comedy drama's music, which was a massive hit in South Korea, has garnered significant popularity among Japanese fans who have eagerly anticipated the musical's debut in their country.

In the upcoming musical, ASTRO's Sanha will portray the character of Ri Jeong-hyeok, originally played by Hyun Bin in the drama. Ri Jeong Hyeok is a North Korean soldier who endeavors to protect Yoon Se Ri, who finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ASTRO's JinJin and The BOYZ's Sangyeon are slated to play the character of Gu Seung Jung, originally portrayed by Kim Jung Hwan in the drama. Gu Seung Jung flees to North Korea from South Korea due to a dire circumstance, and both JinJin and Sangyeon will portray the role jointly.

More about Sanha and ASTRO

Yoon Sanha, known mononymously as Sanha, is a South Korean singer and actor signed under Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO and was previously part of its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. Sanha has appeared in various productions including Crazy Love, Soul Plate, and the Drama Special – Choseon Chef (Suunjapbang).

ASTRO is a cherished South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio, initially consisting of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha. They debuted on February 23, 2016, with the extended play Spring Up and were recognized as one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard. Unfortunately, Rocky departed from the group on February 28, 2023, and Moonbin tragically passed away on April 19, 2023. On February 23, ASTRO surprised fans by releasing the digital single Circles to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo set to surprise fans with special appearance at Water Bomb Seoul 2024 on July 5th