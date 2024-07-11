Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun's blackmailer was sentenced to 2 years of prison time by the trial. The person who is a manager of an entertainment establishment had cases of drug usage against them and was convicted for the same. There is also the case of blackmailing actor Lee Sun Kyun against the manager who has denied these accusations.

Lee Sun Kyun's blackmailer sentenced to jail for drug use

Lee Sun Kyun's blackmailer was sentenced to two years in jail for drug use on July 9 at the Incheon District Court’s Criminal Division 14 presided over by Judge Son Seung Bum. The manager was charged with violating the Narcotics Control Act by using psychoactive drugs and marijuana.

The case also took into account the six prior convictions for drug offences against the manager which include using or smoking philopon, ketamine, and marijuana three times between March and August 2023.

Additionally, a separate case is also pending against the manager for blackmailing Lee Sun Kyun. They were indicted for blackmailing Lee Sun Kyun for 300 million won in September 2023. The manager denied the accusations and claimed that they informed Lee Sun Kyun about the hacker who was blackmailing them.

More about Lee Sun Kyun

In October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun was confirmed to be being investigated over charges of illegal narcotics use. While the investigations were going on, the Parasite actor was found unconscious in his car on December 27, 2023. The Seoul Seongbuk Police Station discovered an unconscious man inside a parked car on the way to Seoul’s Waryong Park. He was later identified as the actor.

Actor Lee Sun Kyun has impressed the audience with his roles in My Mister, Parasite, Cofee Prince, and more. He is known to have impressed with his versatility. The actor took on roles in romance comedies like Coffee Prince, emotional rollercoasters like My Mister, and social commentaries like Parasite.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

