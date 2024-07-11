BTS' Jimin and RM reunite for first listen of fomer's upcoming album MUSE in new teaser for Mini & Moni Music; watch

BTS' Jimin and RM have reunited for an exclusive first listen of Jimin's highly anticipated album, MUSE, in a new teaser for Mini & Moni Music. The teaser promises fans an exciting preview of the upcoming tracks. In the clip, the K-pop superstars are seen relaxing and enjoying Jimin's single Closer Than This.

BTS’ RM and Jimin listen to MUSE in new Mini and Moni teaser

On July 11, BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC teased the latest teaser for Mini & Moni Music, where Jimin and RM reunited for an exclusive first listen of Jimin's forthcoming album, MUSE. The teaser, released on BTS' YouTube channel BANGTANTV, offers a captivating preview of the highly anticipated tracks. In the clip, the K-pop superstars are seen relaxing and listening to Jimin's single Closer Than This.

During their exchange, Jimin humorously asks, "Why's a soldier sitting here?" while RM praises Jimin, saying, "One of the reasons Jimin is so likable is because he's someone who tries to bring things out in his own way, like this album."

Further, Jimin reflects on his creative process, sharing, "I think it's been a while since I've been immersed or felt excited about something. I wanted to convey those feelings in this album."

Meanwhile, RM added, "It'd be great to listen to it and imagine you're at Jimin's theme park." The full video will be released on July 20, Saturday.

Watch the teaser for Mini and Moni Music here.

More about Jimin’s upcoming album, MUSE

Despite currently serving in the military, BTS’ Jimin has fans waiting with baited breaths for his much-awaited second solo album, MUSE, set to drop on July 19. Following his introspective solo debut album FACE, MUSE promises to delve even deeper into Jimin's artistic evolution and personal journey.

Earlier, Jimin teased fans with a cryptic trailer titled La Lettra in June, offering glimpses into his creative process amidst purple lockers and a mysterious letter, setting a thematic tone of intrigue. The album features seven diverse tracks, including the pre-released single Closer Than This and collaborations like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with LOCO, released as a pre-release single on June 28.

The album, led by Who, also includes tracks such as Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, Intro: Rebirth, and Interlude: Showtime, promising a rich exploration of Jimin's musical palette.

