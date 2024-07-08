Lee Sun Kyun Drug Case: Policeman, investigator, and 4 reporters suspected of leaking details handed over to prosecution

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide and drug usage

Amidst the ongoing drug case investigation about late actor Lee Sun Kyun, individuals who are suspected of leaking the details to the public have been handed over to the prosecution. Amongst the accused is one cop who worked together with three reporters to leak the case details, while another investigator and journalist joined hands.

Police officer, investigator, and reporters accused of leaking Lee Sun Kyun's drug case details prosecuted

On July 8, Korean media outlet Star News shared some major updates on the legal proceedings for suspects accused of leaking late actor Lee Sun Kyun’s drug case details. A total of six people including a police officer, one investigator, and four reporters are facing prosecution.

On this day, the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency revealed that the anti-corruption and economic crime investigation unit handed over Officer A from the Incheon Metropolitan Agency to the prosecution.

At the same time, on June 27, the unit also transferred Investigator B from the Incheon District Prosecutor’s office to the prosecution. Both these law enforcement officers are facing serious charges of violating the Personal Information Protection Act and leaking official secrets.

In addition, the Police Agency announced that four journalists who directly and indirectly received unauthorized personal information are also facing prosecution without detention for violating the Personal Information Protection Act.

Know more about the suspects in Lee Sun Kyun's drug investigation details leaking case

The first suspect Police Officer A is accused of leaking a report containing details of Lee Sun Kyun’s ongoing drug case. On October 18, 2023, the report was originally filed by Incheon Metrolopitan Poliec Agency’s drug crime investigation unit.

It contains extremely private details including names, identities, occupations, and criminal records of the subjects associated with the Parasite actor’s drug case. However, Police Officer A didn’t work in this unit and illegally obtained the information.

On the other hand, three reporters directly received the report from this suspected cop or at the very least confirmed the contents with him.

Meanwhile, investigator B from the Incheon District Prosecutor’s Office is suspected of contacting a daily newspaper in the Gyeonggi province to leak the information. Subsequently, the reporter who received the details regarding the late actor’s drug case published an exclusive on October 19, making the information about Lee Sun Kyun public.

More about Lee Sun Kyun's drug case

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun was facing an investigation last October on charges of drug-related cases. He was called in for investigation a few times before he was found dead inside his car on December 27.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is indulging in drug usage, having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Dahyun, Jinyoung, and more ace TWICE's LOOK AT ME dance challenge on You Are the Apple of My Eye set; watch