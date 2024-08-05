LE SSERAFIM announces comeback after six months on August 30 with 4th mini-album CRAZY; Details

After six-months since their last release, LE SSERAFIM is set to make a thrilling return to the spotlight with their fourth mini-album, CRAZY. On August 5, at the stroke of midnight KST, SOURCE Music officially confirmed the comeback, sending waves of excitement through the K-pop fandom. The new album, described as a "rallying cry for everyone to let loose and go wild," is slated for release on August 30 at 1 PM KST (midnight ET).

The announcement comes as a welcome surprise for fans, following LE SSERAFIM’s previous mini-album, EASY, which was released in February. The release of CRAZY promises to mark a new chapter for the girl group, who have been riding high on the success of their recent projects.

To kick off the comeback, LE SSERAFIM dropped the first teaser for CRAZY, hinting at an energetic and exhilarating concept. The teaser teases a powerful storm-like aesthetic that aligns perfectly with the album’s theme, suggesting fans should brace themselves for a high-octane musical experience.

Take a look at the teaser here;

Adding to the buzz surrounding their return, LE SSERAFIM recently unveiled their second documentary, Make It Look Easy, on July 29, 2024, via the HYBE YouTube channel. This five-part documentary offers an intimate and unfiltered look into the duality of life in the K-pop industry. It captures the joy and exhilaration of their successes while also diving deep into the demanding realities behind the scenes.

Watch the trailer for Make It Look Easy here;

Make It Look Easy provides a raw glimpse into the rigorous training regimens, relentless pursuit of perfection, and occasional self-doubt that LE SSERAFIM members face. The documentary presents a compelling narrative of both triumph and struggle, showcasing the members' dedication and resilience as they push their limits to deliver exceptional performances.

The release of CRAZY following the release of the documentary shows LE SSERAFIM’s commitment to their craft and their fans while also highlighting the highs and lows of their journey. As they gear up for their comeback, the group’s ability to captivate fans and their artistry promising a new concept once again, making their August 30 return a much-awaited event for fans.

