LE SSERAFIM members surprise Eunchae on final day as Music Bank's MC; Moon Sang Min writes sweet farewell message

LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae has officially bid farewell to her beloved role as MC on Music Bank after a memorable 1.7-year run. On September 27, the youngest member of LE SSERAFIM wrapped up her final broadcast, marking the end of her tenure as the “38th Bank President.” Eunchae captured hearts with her sweet caption and radiant smile, bringing an era of charm, fun, and youthful energy to the weekly music show.

Her final day as MC wasn’t without emotional surprises. Eunchae's fellow LE SSERAFIM members, Yunjin, Chaewon, Sakura, and Kazuha celebrated her time at Music Bank by surprising her backstage with a cake, adding a heartwarming touch to her farewell. The unexpected gesture from her group mates showed their unwavering support and love for their maknae, making the moment even more special.

But that wasn’t all! Co-MC Moon Sang Min, who has worked alongside Eunchae during her time on the show, also shared a touching message. Taking to his Instagram stories, Moon Sang Min expressed his admiration for Eunchae, writing, "Eunchae, the best MC," accompanied by a sweet tag. His heartfelt words resonated with fans, as their chemistry on the show has been widely appreciated.

The official Music Bank team also paid tribute to Eunchae’s dedication by posting adorable pictures of her and Moon Sang Min on their social media accounts. They penned a touching caption, expressing how difficult it was to believe that Eunchae would no longer be a part of the show. They praised her for being strong and professional, even on her last day.

Eunchae first stepped into her MC role on February 10, 2023, after being announced as a co-host alongside actor Lee Chae Min. Over her 1.7-year tenure, she captured the hearts of fans with her bright personality and infectious enthusiasm.

With her departure from Music Bank, Eunchae is now set to focus on new projects with LE SSERAFIM, including the promotions of their latest EP, Crazy, released in late August.

