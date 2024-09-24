BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, ENHYPEN, and more K-pop groups' Music Bank in Madrid show seeks new venue after sudden Bernabeu cancellation

On September 24, KST, event organizer Korean Power released a significant update regarding the scheduled Music Bank in Madrid, which was originally set to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on October 12. This concert was part of a global series by KBS, showing popular K-pop acts. However, due to ongoing noise complaints from local residents, Real Madrid had announced the cancellation of all concerts at the stadium until March 2025, which included the highly anticipated Music Bank in Madrid.

In a clear and direct statement, earlier, KBS voiced their discontent with the cancellation, expressing that they had received no formal notification from Real Madrid prior to the news breaking in local media. This unexpected development left fans and organizers in a state of uncertainty. Following this, Korean Power's announcement on September 24 indicated they were actively seeking alternatives to ensure the concert could still happen.

Korean Power’s full statement read: “In the last few days, we have been working on different options to be able to hold Music Bank Madrid, with different types of formats and locations, due to the refusal of the Santiago Bernabeu to hold it in its stadium.” The organizers emphasized their commitment to the event, mentioning a delegation from KBS Music Bank had arrived in Madrid to explore new venue options. They added, “A delegation from KBS Music Bank has arrived to Madrid to make the required visits and evaluate the technical viability of the different proposals, in order to make a final decision.”

Advertisement

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the event's fate, excitement remains high among fans eager to see the original lineup, which includes popular groups like aespa, ENHYPEN, MAMAMOO+, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, and many more. The announcement highlights the dedication of KBS and Korean Power in working through the logistical challenges posed by the venue cancellation. They concluded their notice by expressing gratitude to fans for their patience and support: “Once again, we would like to thank you for the patience, understanding, and support you are showing us, which we extend to all the KBS team and the bands.”

As the organizers continue to navigate this unexpected setback, fans are left hopeful for a swift resolution and a memorable concert experience.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more K-pop groups' Music Bank Madrid shows under jeopardy as KBS alleges Bernabeu stadium of unilateral cancellation