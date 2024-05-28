Wedding Impossible's Moon Sang Min confirmed to join LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae as new MC for Music Bank from May 31

Moon Sang Min, renowned for his role in Under the Queen’s Umbrella and Wedding Impossible has been confirmed as the new MC for KBS2's Music Bank. He joins LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae. Announced on May 27, Moon Sang Min will co-host the show starting May 31.

Moon Sang Min joins LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae to host Music Bank

On May 27, actor Moon Sang Min was officially announced as the new MC of KBS2’s Music Bank. He will be joining LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae to host the popular music show. The production team of Music Bank confirmed that Moon Sang Min will start his hosting duties alongside Hong Eunchae with the live broadcast on May 31.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his debut as an MC, especially with the promise of a special stage performance by Moon Sang Min during his first live broadcast. His addition to the show is expected to bring a fresh dynamic and increase excitement among viewers. The premiere of this new MC duo on Music Bank is on May 31.

More details about Moon Sang Min’s latest activities

Moon Sang Min is a rising South Korean actor and model, best known for his roles in Under the Queen's Umbrella and Wedding Impossible. His performance in Under the Queen's Umbrella earned him the Best New Actor award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2023, solidifying his status as a notable talent in the industry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Moon Sang Min's career began on the runway, making his debut in 2018. He transitioned to acting in 2019 with a role in the web drama 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas. His breakthrough came with the Netflix series My Name, where he played a young detective, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Advertisement

In 2022, his performance as the Grand Prince Seongnam in the tvN historical drama Under the Queen's Umbrella catapulted him to fame, attracting numerous advertising deals. Most recently, Moon Sang Min was seen stepping into the lead role in the rom-com drama Wedding Impossible.

Now, he has been announced as the new MC of KBS2's Music Bank, co-hosting with LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae starting May 31, 2024. Fans eagerly await his special stage performance during his debut broadcast, marking another exciting chapter in his burgeoning career.

ALSO READ: 'No one is perfect': LE SSERAFIM's Sakura writes to fans amid debate over sextet's Coachella 2024 performance