LE SSERAFIM turns off comments on social media accounts due to malicious remarks; fans react

LE SSERAFIM who not long ago took over the stage at the Coachella Music Arts Festival has been dragged into a hate struggle by many netizens over vocals and Min Hee Jin vs HYBE feud. It was recently noticed that LE SSERAFIM has turned off the comments option on all of their social media handles.

It has come to notice that the famous K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM turned off their comments section on all of their social media handles.

At the moment, LE SSERAFIM’s X (previously Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and more have their comments sections off as a result no one can comment or read comments. They have also erased the past comments on Instagram.

Additionally, not only LE SSERAFIM accounts, but all members have turned off their comments section on their personal handles as well.

It is speculated that the reason behind this change is the increased hate being received by the LE SSERAFIM members from netizens.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that LE SSERAFIM had switched off the comments section in June. However, fans have just noticed the change. The strain on the girl group members was especially highlighted in their recent documentary Make It Look Easy where Hong Eunchae was even shown reading hate comments.

With such increased hate comments against LE SSERAFIM, fans are genuinely worried about the well-being of the members. Similarly, Huh Yunjin was also seen crying in the documentary after reading the hate comments while Sakura confessed she has become scared of performing in front of people.

All the LE SSERAFIM members were also seen worrying whether they were not working hard enough and crying hinting at the overwhelming stress they have been under.

See some of the fan reactions about LE SSERAFIM closing comments here:

Know LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is one of the most popular K-pop girl groups that have captivated fans worldwide with their addictive songs, vocals, and visuals.

After performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, LE SSERAFIM became a recipient of hate from netizens over poor vocals.

In other news, Source Music announced a while ago that LE SSERAFIM is set to make a comeback in August.

