LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music confirms suing ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, says ‘NewJeans members were trained by them’

On July 16, 2024, in an exclusive interview with Billboard, LE SSERAFIM’s label Source Music confirmed from their end that they have filed a defamation lawsuit against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for 500 million KRW (360,000 USD).

This comes a day after the previous reports by the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun about Source Music suing Min Hee Jin. According to the report, the HYBE subsidiary has sued Min Hee Jin for defaming girl group LE SSERAFIM during her explosive press conferences.

In new developments, LE SSERAFIM’s agency has claimed, “NewJeans members were picked and trained by Source Music” not Min Hee Jin who previously claimed so. Source Music has sued Min Hee Jin on three main grounds, first, for claiming that she personally picked NewJeans members.

Second, she falsely claimed that it was promised to her that NewJeans would debut as HYBE’s first girl group. Third, Min Hee Jin claimed that Source Music was discriminatory towards NewJeans members and showed neglect towards them.

It should be noted that Source Music is not HYBE’s first subsidiary that has sued Min Hee Jin. Previously, ILLIT’s label Belift Lab had filed a lawsuit against Min Hee Jin for defamation and hindrance of business.

Know the new developments on Min Hee Jin and HYBE ground

In the latest developments, Min Hee Jin was summoned by Yongsan Police Station on July 9, 2024, where she was called for the first investigation and questioning for breach of trust and corporate misconduct case lodged against her by HYBE.

According to sources, Min Hee Jin left the station after eight hours of questioning. Meanwhile, she managed to stop HYBE from removing her from the CEO position as the court approved an injunction in a shocking ruling on May 30, 2024.

