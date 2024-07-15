LE SSERAFIM's agency Source Music files defamation case against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin demanding 500 million KRW in damages

LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music has taken a legal step and filed a defamation lawsuit against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Source Music has sued Min Hee Jin and has demanded 500 million KRW in damages.

Source Music filed a lawsuit against Min Hee Jin for defaming LE SSERAFIM demanding 500 million KRW in damages

On July 15, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Source Music had filed a lawsuit against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for defaming LE SSERAFIM. The filed defamation case has claimed 500 million KRW (364K USD) in damages.

According to the source, Source Music has sued Min Hee Jin for slandering and disrupting work. Also, the defamation claim can be changed later after the lawsuit begins.

Previously, Min Hee Jin had claimed that HYBE had promised her she would be the first to launch the first girl group NewJeans however it was later changed and LE SSERAFIM was launched first. She also claimed that HYBE has been treating both girl groups discriminately.

It has also been reported that Source Music has mainly taken three issues against Min Hee Jin. First, they have said Min Hee Jin’s claims that she cast NewJeans’ members herself, secondly, she claimed she was promised falsely by HYBE that she would debut the label’s first girl group. The third claim was that Min Hee Jin falsely claimed that Source Music showed negligence towards NewJeans members.

Source Music has claimed that Min Hee Jin’s claims have had a negative effect on LE SSERAFIM’s image which made them the target of malicious comments. Additionally, the LE SSERAFIM agency has assembled evidence against the ADOR CEO and has submitted it along with the lawsuit.

The evidence that has been submitted includes proof that Min Hee Jin's delayed preparations for a brand deal caused the delay in NewJeans debut, further how she had recognized that LE SSERAFIM would be debuting first.

