LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and MAX drop energetic music video for STUPID IN LOVE ; WATCH

LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin and American singer MAX recently collaborated on a melodious track titled STUPID IN LOVE, that garnered unprecedented attention. The song was released as a part of the American singer’s album LOVE IN STEREO.

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and MAX share playful energy in STUPID IN LOVE music video

On March 13, MAX finally unraveled the official music video for STUPID IN LOVE, through his YouTube channel. The energetic video featured LE SSERAFIM member Yunjin sharing a playful vibe with the American singer. The MV is already earning a fan-favorite badge with its cinematic concept and the undeniably strong chemistry between the duo.

Watch below the music video of STUPID IN LOVE featuring Yunjin and Max:

More about STUPID IN LOVE

STUPID IN LOVE was released on February 16, as the lead track of MAX’s latest album LOVE IN STEREO, making waves with a catch chorus and refreshing vibe.

Moreover, this highlights a significant collaboration between the 4th generation girl group member Yunjin and a popular American singer Max, furthering her presence in the global music scene.

Notably, On March 13 itself, the singers are scheduled to make a guest appearance on the renowned American talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson, where they will perform their collaborative track STUPID IN LOVE

Ahead of this highly-anticipated day, the music video’s release marks a pivotal moment amongst the fans of singers.

More about Huh Yunjin

Since her debut with 4th gen girl group LE SSERAFIM, Huh Yunjin has captivated fans with her charming stage presence, extraordinary dance skills, impressive vocals, enchanting visuals, and not to mention bold fashion choices.

Even before properly venturing into a solo career, she is already dominating the K-pop realm with her collaborations including STUPID IN LOVE.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in her group’s latest mini-album EASY, slaying a unique ensemble that sparked much criticism. However, Yunjin continues to soar high and enchant the fans with her unmatched talents.

American singer MAX and his love for K-pop industry

On the other hand, ahead of the release of STUPID IN LOVE, MAX shared his excitement to collaborate with Yunjin. He also reflected on his gravitation towards the humble culture of the K-pop industry that led him to previously. produce Blueberry Eyes with BTS’ SUGA.

Now that, STUPID IN LOVE’s music video is out, fans are looking forward to witnessing more iconic collaborations between MAX and Yunjin.

