LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, MAX paint the world pink in fluffy animated music video for collab Stupid In Love

LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin and American singer MAX have officially released their collaborative single Stupid In Love, accompanied by an adorable animated video. MAX, known for his collaboration with BTS' Suga on the 2020 hit Blueberry Eyes and SUGA's solo track Burn It, released under the name Agust D, adds another exciting collaboration to his series of work.

Stupid In Love by LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, MAX

On January 11 local time, MAX unveiled the track list for his highly anticipated album LOVE IN STEREO, set to be released on February 16. The American singer also made an official announcement that his song Stupid In Love, serving as the album's opening track, will feature Huh Yunjin as a collaborator. Thus, marking the exciting collaboration between American singer-songwriter MAX and LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin on the groovy track Stupid In Love.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the song, which seamlessly blends the smooth and emotional vocals of the two singers, has been unveiled ahead of the full release of MAX's new studio album. The accompanying video is pink and animated, adorned with hearts and a fluffy setting that complements the vocals of MAX and Yunjin perfectly. The essence of the song revolves around the experience of being "stupid in love," cherishing moments with a loved one, and envisioning a future together. Notably, Huh Yunjin contributed to writing the lyrics alongside MAX, adding a personal touch to the heartfelt composition.

Meanwhile, MAX made a notable visit to Korea for the 2023 Weverse Con Festival held in June of last year. During this event, he had the opportunity to acquaint himself and engage with various artists under the HYBE Labels umbrella.

More about Huh Yunjin

Huh Yunjin is a member of the popular K-pop girl group, LE SSERAFIM, which consists of four other active members: Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae. The group made their debut on May 2, 2022, with their first EP titled Fearless. Notably, one of the B-side tracks from their debut album, titled Blue Flame, was written and composed by Huh Yunjin.

In addition to her group activities, Huh Yunjin embarked on her solo career with the release of her debut single titled Raise Your Glass, commemorating 100 days since LE SSERAFIM's debut. Since then, she has continued to impress with a series of solo releases, including tracks like I ≠ Doll, Love You Twice, and more.

