LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and MAX to perform STUPID IN LOVE on The Kelly Clarkson Show; check details

LE SSERAFIM vocalist and dancer Huh Yunjin recently partnered with American singer MAX on their collaborative single STUPID IN LOVE, which earned significant praise amongst the fans of the artists.

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin set to appear on American talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson

According to the updates on March 10, the official website of The Kelly Clarkson Show added Yunjin and MAX to their upcoming guest list for this month and the singers will make a guest appearance on March 13. The surprising announcement has taken the internet by storm and fans are very excited for the LE SSERAFIM member's upcoming appearance.

Furthermore, anticipation runs high as the duo is likely to perform their collaborative track STUPID IN LOVE, on the popular American talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

Notably, on February 16, the American singer released the lead track titled STUPID IN LOVE from his album LOVE IN STEREO. The title track featured Yunjin singing a melodious verse, that garnered significant applause.

More about LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin

Meanwhile, Yunjin is one the most celebrated K-pop idols who continues to soar high with her group LE SSERAFIM and her solo ventures like this collaboration.

Yunjin made her debut with the SOURCE MUSIC group on May 2, 2022, with their first EP FEARLESS.

She was last seen delivering a sensational performance in the group’s latest mini-album EASY, which scored exceptional commercial performance.

Advertisement

Since her debut, the vocalist has captivated fans with her extraordinary stage presence, stunning visuals, distinctive vocals, exceptional dancing skills, and bold fashion choices.

Apart from being a K-pop idol, Yunjin is also renowned for being a global ambassador of many luxury brands. The fierce nature of the K-pop idol reflects her potential and passion as a future K-pop superstar.

American singer MAX on collaborating with Huh Yunjin and his love for K-pop

Meanwhile, on his first collaboration with Yunjin, MAX stated, “It just felt right”, as the duo connected on the shared roots of growing up in New York.

Ahead of STUPID IN LOVE’s collaboration Yunjin reportedly penned a letter to the American artist expressing her willingness to work with the singer. “I was like I’m a big fan of you. Of course, I must make it work”, the Lights Down Low singer stated while recalling his first meeting with Yunjin.

Earlier, MAX collaborated with BTS’ SUGA on the track Blueberry Eyes, which was an instant hit. In many interviews the singer expressed his immense gravitation in the K-pop music scene, talking about the humble culture of the Industry.

With his latest K-pop partnership with Huh Yunjin, fans are looking forward to witnessing more future hits from the duo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM makes history as the fastest K-pop girl group to have two albums entering top 10 of Billboard 200 with EASY