Happy SUGA Day: Exploring rapper’s best works outside BTS; Eight with IU, Lilith with Halsey, Burn It with MAX, more

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably familiar with BTS' rapper, songwriter, and emerging producer Min Yoongi, who goes by the stage name SUGA, the producer nickname Min PD, and the mixtape moniker Agust D. One of the prominent members of BTS, SUGA has carved out a special place in the hearts of millions due to his laid-back personality and exceptional songwriting talents.

Moreover, SUGA's ventures extend beyond his solo projects; he has collaborated with numerous artists as a producer, composer, and rapper. These collaborations not only showcase his artistic prowess but also his compassionate worldview and ever-evolving creativity. As the rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, let's celebrate this special occasion by exploring some of his finest collaborative works beyond BTS.

IU’s Eight feat. SUGA

This collaboration emerged unexpectedly but proved to be exactly what we needed. Bringing together two skilled lyricists renowned for their ability to convey emotions and mindfulness, Eight is a masterpiece. Described as a nostalgic pop-rock song, it showcases the combined talents of IU and SUGA.

The idea for the song originated during a gathering of IU, SUGA, and producer EL CAPITXN, all of whom were the same age at the time and aimed to capture the essence of being 28. Co-produced by SUGA, the ballad explores themes relevant to individuals in their late twenties, resonating deeply with listeners. As expected, this captivating track dominated charts both domestically and internationally.

Halsey’s Lilith feat. SUGA

On June 5, 2023, Halsey and BTS' SUGA unveiled their latest collaborative track, Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem), a reinterpretation of the American artist's previously released song. From the music video to Halsey's own portrayal of the track, the song delves into dark mythological themes. In the music video, Halsey embodies Lilith, a demonic figure from Jewish folklore celebrated for her potent and feminist characteristics. Moreover, the song's inspiration, Diablo IV, a video game, also embraces a similar dark narrative."Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) represents the third collaboration between SUGA and Halsey, further solidifying their successful creative partnership.

PSY’s That That (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS)

The catchy and lively track That That by PSY and SUGA was both written and produced by the dynamic duo. It serves as the lead single for PSY's eighth studio album, aptly titled PSY 9th. SUGA also graces the upbeat music video, which was shot on a sandy beach in Incheon in mid-March.

That That secured its spot at number 20 on Billboard's esteemed list of The 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2022. The music video features SUGA and PSY sporting cowboy attire, leading a spirited troupe of dancers, and even engaging in friendly sparring. It's evident that everyone involved had a blast during the filming process.

Agust D – Burn It feat. MAX

What began as a casual meeting blossomed into an incredible musical collaboration for both SUGA and MAX. Featured on Agust D’s second mixtape, Burn It embodies the theme of letting go of the past and finding the strength to forge ahead. MAX's English lyrics seamlessly complement the Korean verses, showcasing flawless harmony between the two artists.

We don't talk together (Feat. Girlboy) (Prod. SUGA)

We Don’t Talk Together is a poignant breakup anthem where both partners take responsibility, reminiscing on their shared experiences, pondering what may have caused their separation, yet acknowledging their enduring feelings for each other. This alt R&B track, infused with elements of old school hip-hop and trap beats, stands as a testament to SUGA's artistic prowess as a co-writer. Korean hip-hop veteran Giriboy's melodic rap adds the perfect touch to this emotionally raw piece.

Girl of My Dreams - Juice WRLD & SUGA

Girl of My Dreams by Juice WRLD and SUGA remains an iconic track cherished by fans of the late Chicago artist. Included on Fighting Demons, a posthumous album, both artists take turns to express their deep love and affection for their respective partners throughout the song. This track propelled SUGA to his first solo spot in the top 40 hits, a significant milestone in his career. Additionally, it soared to the 29th position on the list of most consumed tracks in the U.S., solidifying a major success for the South Korean rapper.

Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woosung of The Rose)

South Korean Indie Band The Rose' s Woosung featured on the track, Snooze, which SUGA co-composed with the legendary Japanese composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto. When asked to talk about how the collaboration happened, Woosung shared to ETalk that he and SUGA have known each other for years now, since they're the same age. Additionally, fans were all the more excited to witness the participation of the Oscar-winning Japanese composer and electronic music pioneer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away recently on March 28 this year. With three great musicians coming together, it was naturally one of the most anticipated and awaited releases from the D-Day album.

With a seamless fusion of vocals from The Rose's Woosung and SUGA's introspective slow-rap, complemented by the masterful composition of Ryuichi Sakamoto, fans were captivated by the track. Snooze holds a special significance as Agust D penned it to offer solace and empowerment to those facing similar struggles as he did. Unlike the album's preceding tracks, Snooze takes on a mellower tone, drawing listeners in with Sakamoto's enchanting piano melodies and Woosung's ethereal vocals. SUGA's rhythmic rap effortlessly intertwines with Woosung's delivery, creating a harmonious blend. SUGA expressed his desire for the song to resonate with aspiring artists, aiming to instill strength and inspiration through its message.

Suran's Wine (Prod. by SUGA and Feat. Changmo)

Following their successful collaboration on So Far Away, SUGA and Suran reunite, this time with SUGA taking on the role of producer, marking his first production for an artist outside of BTS. Their track, Wine, blends elements of R&B, hip hop, and electro-pop, narrating the story of someone reminiscing about their past lover while sipping wine. Wine not only topped the charts, marking Suran's first chart-topper since her debut but also secured SUGA his first chart-topping production credit. Their achievement earned them the prestigious Hot Trend Award at the 2017 Melon Music Awards, cementing their status as trendsetters in the industry.

Lee Sora's Song Request (Feat. SUGA)

This track marks another success for SUGA, hitting the top of the charts as both a featured artist and co-writer. Tablo, co-producer, suggested SUGA to Lee Sora for the song Song Request, capturing the sentiment of loneliness driving people to seek solace in music. Achieving a perfect all-kill on music charts and dominating iTunes charts globally, it's also SUGA's debut collaboration as a featured artist.

Dear My Friend feat. Kim Jong Wan of Nell

In this heartfelt collaboration, SUGA and Kim Jong Wan join forces for a touching duet. Agust D delivers poignant verses, reflecting on a friendship strained by time's trials, while Kim Jong Wan's chorus echoes sentiments of nostalgia and contemplation. Their harmonious blend invites listeners to ponder what might have been, had the friends navigated their journey differently.

More about BTS’ SUGA’s musical impact

The rapper has emerged as a source of comfort for many, offering heartfelt advice to his fans in the ARMY and sharing his passion for music, which serves as a wellspring of inspiration for many. SUGA not only writes and composes his own music but also handles arrangement, mixing, and mastering, showcasing his multifaceted talents in the music production process.

SUGA's influence extends far beyond his musical endeavors; he's recognized for his philanthropic efforts and advocacy for mental health awareness. Utilizing his platform, he addresses crucial issues, inspiring fans and effecting positive change in the world. Despite grappling with inner struggles and facing personal challenges, SUGA's journey serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Whether as SUGA or his alter ego Agust D, he skillfully weaves stories and offers guidance, employing tuning effects and breath control to infuse life into his lyrics and create the desired atmosphere.

With over 100 songs credited to him by the Korea Music Copyright Association, where he holds full membership, SUGA has unquestionably left an indelible mark on the music industry. As a member of BTS, a solo rapper, and a prolific collaborator, he has solidified his reputation. His mixtapes, Agust D, D-2 and D-Day released under his solo moniker Agust D, have garnered widespread recognition and acclaim.

