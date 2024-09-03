‘Nothing to do with me’: Han So Hee expresses disappointment over mother’s arrest due to illegal gambling den operation

Han So Hee’s mother has been recently apprehended by police for running multiple illegal gambling establishments. In light of the situation, the actress clarified her stance, clearly saying that it has nothing to do with her. She expressed her grave disappointment regarding the matter.

On September 3, following her mother’s arrest, Han So Hee’a agency 9ATO Entertainment issued an official notice, declaring the actress’ position in all of these. In their statement, the agency clearly stated, “Would like to reiterate that this incident has nothing to do with the actress at all and was her mother's arbitrary decision.”

According to Sports Dongga, the company further said that the My Name actress is beyond devastated after learning about the crimes committed by her mother. “We also apologize for delivering uncomfortable news regarding her personal matter rather than her work”, 9ATO Entertainment added.

For the unversed, on September 2, it was reported that Han So Hee’s estranged mother Ms. Shin, a woman in her 50s, had been arrested for setting up and operating multiple illegal gambling spots.

Reportedly, from 2021 till the end of August 2024, she managed over 12 such establishments across cities like Wonju and Ulsan. She allegedly employed business operators, who worked as her proxies.

This is barely the first time that Han So Hee’s mother has faced such accusations. She already has a criminal record. Back in 2022, it was confirmed that she had been involved in multiple fraud and forgery cases. She has also faced many lawsuits regarding the same accusations.

Back in 2019, it was reported that Ms. Shin borrowed 40 million KRW from an acquaintance, listing Han So Hee as the co-guarantor. However, when she failed to repay, it was the actress who faced a lawsuit by the lender.

At that time, her agency issued an official statement, sharing that her parents split up when she was five years old, and then her grandmother raised her. Until she was 20, she had minimal to no contact with her mother. 9ATO Entertainment shared that despite their ill-fated relationship, Han So Hee tried her best to pay off her mother’s debt even before her debut as an actress. However, her name was still misused in other financial matters.

